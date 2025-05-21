In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify

May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.

A Homeland Security special agent was the first to open testimony in the federal sex-trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs during the morning hours.

Special agent Gerard Gannon continued his testimony from Tuesday and was among federal agents who participated in a raid on Combs' Miami mansion that is located on Star Island, which he described to the court, USA Today reported.

The March 24, 2024, raid turned up illicit drugs, weapons and other evidence against Combs and occurred at the same time law enforcement raided Combs' Los Angeles mansion.

Dawn Hughes, a board-certified forensic and clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma, followed Gannon's testimony on Wednesday.

'Blind expert' testifies about effects of abuse

Hughes is a so-called "blind expert" who has not interviewed anyone involved in the case and has provided the court with information about how victims act when traumatized by abusive relationships, CNN reported.

Combs' defensive team argued Hughes lacks detailed information regarding the case, to which she generally agreed during questioning.

Hughes said she is legally barred from evaluating Combs and the alleged victims of his activities.

Her testimony is as an expert on trauma and abuse, which federal prosecutors want to demonstrate how Combs was able to maintain control over them and force them to engage in activities against their will instead of leaving.

Former personal assistant granted immunity

After Hughes concluded her testimony, Combs' former personal assistant George Kaplan arrived at the court to testify against his former employer.

The court granted Kaplan immunity to enable him to testify against Combs instead of pleading the Fifth Amendment.

Rapper Kid Cudi was slated to testify on Wednesday, but his court appearance was postponed, according to NBC News.

In addition to Gannon, Cassie Ventura's mother took the stand on Tuesday.

Ventura is Combs' former longtime girlfriend and has testified that she was forced to participate in group sexual activities that she said Combs called "freak offs" and involved the use of illegal drugs.

Potential life sentence for Combs

Combs allegedly recorded such activities on video and used the video footage to exploit participants and force them to do what he demanded of them, Ventura previously testified.

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and two counts of sex trafficking by force.

He has pleaded not guilty and could be sentenced to up to life in prison if a jury finds him guilty on one or more charges.

His trial is being held in the U.S. District Court for Southern New York courthouse in Manhattan.