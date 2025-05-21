Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 12:23 AM

Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo smiles as he announces New York State's lifting of all COVID restrictions at One World Trade Center on June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, the Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into the former governor -- and New York City mayoral candidate -- over last year's Congressional testimony on nursing home deaths, a person briefed on the matter told The New York Times, CNN and NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo smiles as he announces New York State's lifting of all COVID restrictions at One World Trade Center on June 15, 2021. On Tuesday, the Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into the former governor -- and New York City mayoral candidate -- over last year's Congressional testimony on nursing home deaths, a person briefed on the matter told The New York Times, CNN and NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.

House Republicans have accused Cuomo, who is currently a mayoral candidate for New York City, of lying to the House Oversight Committee about nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, two people briefed on the matter revealed that the Justice Department had opened a criminal investigation in response, according to The New York Times -- which was the first to report -- as well as CNN and NBC.

The Justice Department's inquiry comes after it recently withdrew a separate corruption prosecution of current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running for re-election against Cuomo.

Related

Following last year's testimony, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., claimed there was "overwhelming evidence" that Cuomo, 67, undercounted the total number of deaths in New York senior care facilities by 46%, during an audit in July 2020.

Cuomo insisted during the hearing that he had not drafted, reviewed or consulted on the nursing home report, which was published by the New York State Department of Health.

Comer referred Cuomo for prosecution last year, but was denied by former Attorney General Merrick Garland. The House GOP-led panel renewed that prosecution effort last month.

"Governor Cuomo testified truthfully to the best of his recollection about events four years earlier, and he offered to address any follow-up questions from the subcommittee -- but from the beginning this was all transparently political," Rich Azzopardi, a spokesperson for Cuomo, said Tuesday in a statement as he denied knowledge of the investigation.

"We have never been informed of any such matter, so why would someone leak it now? The answer is obvious," Azzopardi said. "This is lawfare and election interference plain and simple -- something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against."

On Tuesday, Voices for Seniors applauded the investigation, in a post on X, adding it was "overdue."

"After years of silence, deflection and political spin, the wheels of justice are finally beginning to turn," the group said. "This investigation is not just justified, it's overdue. The evidence paints a damning picture of a leader more concerned with image than integrity. Grieving families have waited long enough."

"We call on the DOJ to pursue this case with relentless urgency. Voices for Seniors stands prepared to cooperate fully."

Latest Headlines

Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
May 20 (UPI) -- Texas executed a 49-year-old death row inmate for the gruesome murder of a grandmother during a robbery in 2012, making him the second person to be executed in the United States on Tuesday and the 18th person this year.
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
May 20 (UPI) -- Half of the 10 escaped inmates from the Orleans Parish Justice Center are now in custody, after a fifth inmate was recaptured Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume.
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced details Tuesday about his "Golden Dome" missile defense shield that is expected to cost $175 billion and be "fully operational" by the end of his term.
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day on Tuesday.
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
May 20 (UPI) -- Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau can't stop Rep. Laurel Libby from speaking or participating in floor votes while challenging her censure, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
May 20 (UPI) -- The keel for the future destroyer USS Quentin Walsh was officially laid Tuesday in a ceremony at Bath Iron Works in Maine. It's the first time an Arleigh Burke-class ship will be built in honor of a Coast Guard member.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met

Follow Us