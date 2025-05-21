Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 8:06 PM

Delta flight engine lacked oil when making emergency landing

By Mike Heuer
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 aircraft had no visible oil in one engine when it made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from the Atlanta airport on February 24, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Wednesday. File Photo Courtesy of Boeing
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 aircraft had no visible oil in one engine when it made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from the Atlanta airport on February 24, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Wednesday. File Photo Courtesy of Boeing

May 21 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight that made an emergency landing in Atlanta in February had no visible oil in its right engine, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday.

Delta Flight 876 was heading to South Carolina when it departed the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Feb. 24 but soon after returned for an emergency landing after smoke began filling the aircraft, CBS News reported.

Flight attendants noticed smoke entering the aircraft through a door and all of its vents during takeoff and tried to notify the flight's pilots.

A lead flight attendant told the Federal Aviation Administration the smoke made it impossible to see past the first row of seats on the Boeing 717-200 aircraft.

The pilots also notice smoking coming through the cockpit's flooring and returned to the Atlanta airport to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Separate alerts sounded due to the smoke and low oil pressure in the right engine, and the pilots shut down the engine before attempting the emergency landing.

The smoke was so thick that the pilots had to change their landing approach due to low visibility.

After safely landing, the Delta crew initiated an emergency evacuation to get passengers off the plane as quickly and safely as possible.

Two passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation and were treated, the NTSB said.

An initial inspection showed no oil was visible in the right engine, which indicated an oil system failure in the Rolls-Royce BR715-C1engine.

The Boeing 717-200 has two such engines mounted on either side of its fuselage and behind the wings.

The aircraft was carrying 94 passengers, three flight attendants and two pilots during the brief flight.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and involves an NTSB flight data recorder specialist and the FAA.

Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
Education secretary defends 15.3% agency budget cut in 'final mission'
May 21 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Linda McMahon, testifying before a House subcommittee on Wednesday, defended a 15.3% leaner budget from last year as part of the department's "final mission."
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. government accepts Qatar's gift of $400M luxury jet to use as Air Force One
May 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet valued at $400 million from Qatar to convert as Air Force One, the Defense Department confirmed Wednesday.
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators visit Trump at White House
WASHINGTON, May 21 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump welcomed the University of Florida's men's basketball team to the White House on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its 2025 NCAA championship season.
More than 900 tornadoes make this season worst since 2011
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than 900 tornadoes make this season worst since 2011
The 2025 tornado season in the United States is the most active in over a decade, with more preliminary tornado reports by May 20 than in any year since 2011.
Microsoft, DOJ take down Lumma Stealer malware sites
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft, DOJ take down Lumma Stealer malware sites
May 21 (UPI) -- Microsoft, the Department of Justice and others have thwarted the use of the Lumma Stealer malware that globally has infected nearly 400,000 computers.
VA to use $50M for veteran suicide prevention projects
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA to use $50M for veteran suicide prevention projects
May 21 (UPI) -- More than $50 million in federal grant money will be available for local groups to provide suicide prevention and other services for America's at-risk veteran population, the VA said Wednesday.
2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail
May 21 (UPI) -- Two women are facing charges of assisting 10 inmates escape from a New Orleans jail as five remain on the run, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sought to kill White Afrikaner
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
May 21 (UPI) -- An ex-New York state police officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the leg as part of a fake crime scene in what prosecutors claim was a plan to gain sympathy.
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.

