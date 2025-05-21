Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 3:36 PM

Bitcoin hits new high, briefly tops $109,000 amid trade war, U.S. credit downgrade

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency set a record high of more than $109,000 during Wednesday morning trading while continuing its climb in value in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Bitcoin cryptocurrency set a record high of more than $109,000 during Wednesday morning trading while continuing its climb in value in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Bitcoin initially rose to $109,857 in value during trading Wednesday morning as trade war tensions eased between the United States and China and a recent U.S. credit downgrade.

"Bitcoin's new high has been concocted by an array of favorable ingredients in the macro cauldron," Nexo crypto exchange co-founder Antoni Trenchev told CNBC.

"Softer U.S. inflation numbers, a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war and the Moody's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt ... has put the spotlight on alternative stores of value like Bitcoin," Trenchev said.

Bitcoin eased in value during afternoon trading at $106,678.74 after reaching its new all-time high during morning trading.

Related

The record price represented a 3% increase in Bitcoin's value during morning trading, but much of that increase receded by about an equal amount by the end of trading.

Bitcoin has recorded a 26% rise in value over the past 30 days and reached its current record value nine days after the Trump administration on May 12 announced a 90-day trade agreement with China on May 12, according to Cointelegraph.

Bitcoin was trading for $74,434 on April 7 and just five days after President Donald Trump announced his reciprocal tariffs trade policy on April 2.

Recent trade war de-escalation, improved regulatory oversight and the possibility of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine have helped Bitcoin to being its 26% climb in value so far in May, said Jag Kooner, derivatives leader at Bitfinex exchange.

"The Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks have defused one of the primary geopolitical volatility engines of the past two years," Kooner told Cointelegraph.

"We're seeing capital rotate into [Bitcoin] and high-beta tech as the need for geopolitical hedging fades, but liquidity remains abundant," Kooner said.

While Bitcoin achieved an all-time high early Wednesday, Dogecoin posted a larger percentage gain during the day's trading.

Dogecoin rose 6% in value over the past 24 hours, but that value is just 23 cents for the meme coin, according to decrypt.

The increased interest and investment in cryptocurrency follow GOP lawmakers' recent introduction of legislation to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve to improve the nation's finances.

Latest Headlines

N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
May 21 (UPI) -- An ex-New York state police officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the leg as part of a fake crime scene in what prosecutors claim was a plan to gain sympathy.
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday to talk about trade and diplomatic relations became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sou
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
The Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Sunday, June 1, and forecasters are concerned that it will be similar to the 2024 season, which was one of the most devastating and costliest on record.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
May 21 (UPI) -- In an effort to block a Freedom of Information, or FOIA request, The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to recognize the U.S. DOGE Service as exempt from FOIAs altogether.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
May 21 (UPI) -- The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. announced Wednesday that he has died.
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother

Follow Us