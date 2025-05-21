VA to use $50M for veteran suicide prevention projects

May 21 (UPI) -- More than $50 million in federal grant money will be available to local groups to provide suicide prevention and other services for America's at-risk veteran population, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday.

"Reducing veteran suicide starts with reaching veterans when and how it's most convenient for them," said U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins.

Around $52.5 million in federal money via the VA's Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox suicide prevention grant program will be directed to local organizations at a community-based level that provide an array of clinical or other emergency services for U.S. veterans, particularly suicide prevention.

In December, the Biden administration's Veterans Affairs Department noted that military veteran suicides were slightly down but remained steady.

It said in 2022 nearly 18 U.S. veterans died every day that year from suicide.

On Wednesday, Collins said one of the "best ways" to see a reduction in veteran suicide rates is to reach them where they are by working hand-in-hand with community-based groups and support other evidence-based organizations in all 50 states.

"We look forward to ensuring these funds are put to use helping veterans in need across the nation," the VA secretary stated.

The VA's Staff Sgt. Fox suicide prevention program -- named for the U.S. Army Infantry School sniper instructor at Fort Benning, Ga., who died by suicide in 2020 at age 25 -- was the topic of a congressional reauthorization hearing at the end of April after its second reauthorized round of grant funding in March 2023.

It was authorized under the 2019 Cmdr. John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, which became law nearly five years ago but must be reauthorized by Congress.

Veterans Affairs officials noted since the Fox grant program's 2022 launch that it had diverted more than $157 million throughout 43 states, U.S. territories and tribal nations to some 95 organizations to financially support veteran services.

The VA said Wednesday that U.S. organizations may now apply for grant funding up to $750,000 and may further opt to renew year-to-year throughout the grant's existing timeline.

Meanwhile, grant applications are due July 18 by 4:59 p.m. EDT.

Grantees will be picked by September 30, according to VA officials.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support.