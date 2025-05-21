Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 7:51 AM

Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa set for White House meeting

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday to talk about relations, both trade and diplomatic.

"The trade relations between South Africa and the United States will be the focus of my working visit," wrote South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to his X account Tuesday, "We aim to strengthen and consolidate relations between our two countries."

South African Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen said via social media Tuesday that he had a "constructive meeting" with U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Greer in Washington.

"Trade is essential between our two countries and we are determined to ensure that access for agricultural products remains open in a mutually beneficial way. Trade means jobs and a growing economy," Steenhuisen said.

Related

However, it is also likely that the two will discuss the relationship between the two nations in general, as the Trump administration has cut off aid to South Africa and publicly leveled accusations that the South African government has backed violence against the Afrikaners, the White South Africans, whom the United States has begun to accept as refugees, despite the fact that Trump suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program on the first day of his second term.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier in May that Afrikaners fleeing persecution are welcome in the United States.

"The South African government has treated these people terribly -- threatening to steal their private land and subjected them to vile racial discrimination. The Trump Administration is proud to offer them refuge in our great country."

"We all know as South Africans both Black and White is that there is no genocide here," Ramaphosa said Friday. "We are not genociders. We are not committing any act of hatred, act of retribution or violence against anyone," Ramaphosa said.

White South Africans maintain control of a majority of the land and much of the county's wealth after apartheid ended in 1994.

"The false narratives about a genocide are not a reflection of who we are as a nation," Ramaphosa further stated Friday, "and during our working visit to the U.S. we will be advancing a proudly South African message."

Latest Headlines

Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
May 20 (UPI) -- Texas executed a 49-year-old death row inmate for the gruesome murder of a grandmother during a robbery in 2012, making him the second person to be executed in the United States on Tuesday and the 18th person this year.
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
May 20 (UPI) -- Half of the 10 escaped inmates from the Orleans Parish Justice Center are now in custody, after a fifth inmate was recaptured Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume.
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced details Tuesday about his "Golden Dome" missile defense shield that is expected to cost $175 billion and be "fully operational" by the end of his term.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met

Follow Us