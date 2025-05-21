Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 4:15 PM

N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene

By Chris Benson
Share with X

May 21 (UPI) -- An ex-New York state police officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the leg as part of a fake crime scene in what prosecutors said was a plan to gain sympathy.

Former trooper Thomas Mascia, 27, admitted in court that he staged the supposed crime scene on October 30 after he claimed to have been injured by an unknown shooter near exit 17 of New York's Southern State Parkway while checking on a disabled vehicle.

The West Hempstead resident pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting a police incident and for official misconduct.

He is expected to serve six months in prison, five years of probation and must undergo continued mental health treatment and pay more than $289,500 in restitution.

Related

Mascia admitted that he spread shells at the alleged scene, then drove in his state vehicle to nearby Hempstead Lake State Park, where he then shot himself with the same caliber rifle loaded with the same shells left on the highway. It is there where he returned and called in the staged incident.

"You weren't shot by someone else?" asked the assistant Nassau County district attorney, to which Mascia replied: "Yes."

His actions had set off a statewide manhunt for the suspected vehicle Mascia described until investigators discovered the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Mascia attorney Jeffrey Lichtman stated Mascia also lied about getting hit by a car during an alleged 2022 hit-and-run incident upstate, adding that state police officials missed the signs of mental distress which, according to Lichtman, was what led to October's staged event.

The former state trooper saw a delayed plea deal earlier this month after Mascia inadvertently expressed that he was not in good mental health.

On Wednesday, he said "yes" after the judge inquired if he was in a good mental state.

Additionally, Mascia's parents were charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Thomas Mascia Sr., a former NYPD officer until his conviction in the 1990s for his role in a cocaine ring, was charged after a search of the home related to the incident uncovered an illegal assault-style weapon along with about $80,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, Mascia is expected to be sentenced on August 20.

Latest Headlines

In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hits new high, briefly tops $109,000 amid trade war, U.S. credit downgrade
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Bitcoin hits new high, briefly tops $109,000 amid trade war, U.S. credit downgrade
May 21 (UPI) -- Bitcoin initially rose to $109,857 in value during trading Wednesday morning as trade war tensions eased between the United States and China and a recent U.S. credit downgrade.
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday to talk about trade and diplomatic relations became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sou
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
The Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Sunday, June 1, and forecasters are concerned that it will be similar to the 2024 season, which was one of the most devastating and costliest on record.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
May 21 (UPI) -- In an effort to block a Freedom of Information, or FOIA request, The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to recognize the U.S. DOGE Service as exempt from FOIAs altogether.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
May 21 (UPI) -- The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. announced Wednesday that he has died.
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother

Follow Us