Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 5:50 PM

2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail

By Allen Cone
Share with X

May 21 (UPI) -- Two women are facing charges of assisting 10 inmates escape from a New Orleans jail as five remain on the run, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.

Courtnie Harris, 32, of New Orleans, and Corvanntay Baptiste, 38, of Slidell, were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact to the escape Friday morning from the New Orleans Parish jail. They were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, Louisiana State Police said.

If convicted, they each face up to five years in prison.

Harris allegedly spoke by phone with one of the five still at large. Investigators said Harris was in contact with the unidentified inmate before the jailbreak and drove two escapees to "multiple locations in New Orleans."

Related

A law enforcement source told WVUE-TV that she was assisting inmate Leo Tate.

The state agency said Baptiste was in contact by phone and social media assisting Corey Boyd, who was captured Tuesday night in New Orleans. Baptiste also brought food to Boyd while he was hiding in a residence, troopers said.

Louisiana State Police said those who assist or conceal the escapes will be held accountable.

On Monday night, a maintenance worker inside the jail was arrested after allegedly helping the inmates in their escape. Sterling Willings, 33, is accused of shutting off the water to the cell, where the inmates removed a toilet to breach the wall behind it.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said three employees have been suspended.

The 10 inmates escaped through a broken door at the jail and breached a wall before scaling a fence and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood, where they removed their prison suits. While the jailbreak happened at 12:23 a.m. Friday, it was not discovered until eight hours later during the morning headcount.

Surveillance video showed the escape.

A total $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Crimestoppers.

Law enforcement from multiple local, state, and federal agencies "will continue to pursue every lead until the remaining fugitives are located," the agency posted on Facebook.

"The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is working around the clock to resolve this incident," the agency posted Wednesday on X. "Sheriff (Susan) Hutson, alongside our local, state, and federal partners, is leading a coordinated effort to restore order and ensure public safety."

On Tuesday, Boyd, 19, was spotted in New Orleans' French Quarter, where he was arrested and taken into custody. Boyd is accused of killing a man last year during a car burglary.

Four other inmates earlier were recaptured: Kendell Myles, 20; Robert Moody, 21; Dkenan Dennis, 24; on Friday; Gary Price, 21, on Monday.

They are being housed in Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and are being housed in a secured area.

Still on the run are Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 26; Antoine Massey, 32; Derrick Groves, 27; and Jermaine Donald, 42.

Groves was convicted of several murders and was awaiting sentencing. Vanburen and Donald were facing second-degree murder among the charges.

Latest Headlines

Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump's meeting with South African president
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sought to kill White Afrikaner
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. manhunt follow-up: Ex-trooper admits to shooting himself, faking crime scene
May 21 (UPI) -- An ex-New York state police officer on Wednesday pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the leg as part of a fake crime scene in what prosecutors claim was a plan to gain sympathy.
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hits new high, briefly tops $109,000 amid trade war, U.S. credit downgrade
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bitcoin hits new high, briefly tops $109,000 amid trade war, U.S. credit downgrade
May 21 (UPI) -- Bitcoin initially rose to $109,857 in value during trading Wednesday morning as trade war tensions eased between the United States and China and a recent U.S. credit downgrade.
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
The Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Sunday, June 1, and forecasters are concerned that it will be similar to the 2024 season, which was one of the most devastating and costliest on record.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests
May 21 (UPI) -- In an effort to block a Freedom of Information, or FOIA request, The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to recognize the U.S. DOGE Service as exempt from FOIAs altogether.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
May 21 (UPI) -- The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. announced Wednesday that he has died.
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify

Follow Us