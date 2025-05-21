2 women accused of helping 10 inmates escape New Orleans jail

May 21 (UPI) -- Two women are facing charges of assisting 10 inmates escape from a New Orleans jail as five remain on the run, Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.

Courtnie Harris, 32, of New Orleans, and Corvanntay Baptiste, 38, of Slidell, were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact to the escape Friday morning from the New Orleans Parish jail. They were booked into the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center, Louisiana State Police said.

If convicted, they each face up to five years in prison.

Harris allegedly spoke by phone with one of the five still at large. Investigators said Harris was in contact with the unidentified inmate before the jailbreak and drove two escapees to "multiple locations in New Orleans."

A law enforcement source told WVUE-TV that she was assisting inmate Leo Tate.

The state agency said Baptiste was in contact by phone and social media assisting Corey Boyd, who was captured Tuesday night in New Orleans. Baptiste also brought food to Boyd while he was hiding in a residence, troopers said.

Louisiana State Police said those who assist or conceal the escapes will be held accountable.

On Monday night, a maintenance worker inside the jail was arrested after allegedly helping the inmates in their escape. Sterling Willings, 33, is accused of shutting off the water to the cell, where the inmates removed a toilet to breach the wall behind it.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said three employees have been suspended.

The 10 inmates escaped through a broken door at the jail and breached a wall before scaling a fence and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood, where they removed their prison suits. While the jailbreak happened at 12:23 a.m. Friday, it was not discovered until eight hours later during the morning headcount.

Surveillance video showed the escape.

A total $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each fugitive from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Crimestoppers.

Law enforcement from multiple local, state, and federal agencies "will continue to pursue every lead until the remaining fugitives are located," the agency posted on Facebook.

"The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is working around the clock to resolve this incident," the agency posted Wednesday on X. "Sheriff (Susan) Hutson, alongside our local, state, and federal partners, is leading a coordinated effort to restore order and ensure public safety."

On Tuesday, Boyd, 19, was spotted in New Orleans' French Quarter, where he was arrested and taken into custody. Boyd is accused of killing a man last year during a car burglary.

Four other inmates earlier were recaptured: Kendell Myles, 20; Robert Moody, 21; Dkenan Dennis, 24; on Friday; Gary Price, 21, on Monday.

They are being housed in Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and are being housed in a secured area.

Still on the run are Tate, 31; Lenton Vanburen, 26; Antoine Massey, 32; Derrick Groves, 27; and Jermaine Donald, 42.

Groves was convicted of several murders and was awaiting sentencing. Vanburen and Donald were facing second-degree murder among the charges.