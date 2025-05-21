Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 12:07 PM

Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 75 years old. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died Wednesday, his family announced. He was 75 years old. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The family of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly announced Wednesday that he has died. He was 75 years old.

A statement from his family stated that Connolly, D-Va., died "peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family."

Connolly announced on April 28 that he would not seek reelection that even after "grueling treatments," the cancer from which he suffered had returned.

"The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress and I will be stepping back as ranking member of the Oversight Committee soon," Connolly said at the time.

He had yet to withdraw from the role as ranking member and top Democrat in the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and as of Wednesday was still listed on the Committee's website.

Connolly was first elected in 2008 in Virginia's 11th District, which includes Fairfax County. and was reelected eight times. A special election will be called to fill his House seat, which is considered to be a deep-blue area.

Connolly's death also gives the GOP a 220-212 majority in the House.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa meet at White House
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa meet at White House
May 21 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump Wednesday to talk about relations, both trade and diplomatic.
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
May 20 (UPI) -- Texas executed a 49-year-old death row inmate for the gruesome murder of a grandmother during a robbery in 2012, making him the second person to be executed in the United States on Tuesday and the 18th person this year.
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
May 20 (UPI) -- Half of the 10 escaped inmates from the Orleans Parish Justice Center are now in custody, after a fifth inmate was recaptured Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume.
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor

Follow Us