Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75

May 21 (UPI) -- The family of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly announced Wednesday that he has died. He was 75 years old.

A statement from his family stated that Connolly, D-Va., died "peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by family."

Connolly announced on April 28 that he would not seek reelection that even after "grueling treatments," the cancer from which he suffered had returned.

"The sun is setting on my time in public service, and this will be my last term in Congress and I will be stepping back as ranking member of the Oversight Committee soon," Connolly said at the time.

He had yet to withdraw from the role as ranking member and top Democrat in the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, and as of Wednesday was still listed on the Committee's website.

Connolly was first elected in 2008 in Virginia's 11th District, which includes Fairfax County. and was reelected eight times. A special election will be called to fill his House seat, which is considered to be a deep-blue area.

Connolly's death also gives the GOP a 220-212 majority in the House.