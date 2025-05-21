Trending
U.S. News
May 21, 2025 / 1:41 PM

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to exempt DOGE from FOIA requests

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Current U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington D.C. in July of 2023, when he was the Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
Current U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington D.C. in July of 2023, when he was the Special Assistant Attorney General, Louisiana Department of Justice. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to block proceedings on a case looking to get information on the Department of Government Efficiency.

In an application to stay the orders of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking documents about DOGE under the Freedom of Information Act, Solicitor General John Sauer wrote that DOGE is exempt from such requests.

"The U.S. DOGE Service is a presidential advisory body within the Executive Office of the President. The President, in various executive orders, has tasked USDS with providing recommendations to him and to federal agencies on policy matters that the President has deemed important to his agenda," Sauer wrote. "Given those advisory functions, USDS is exempt from the Freedom of Information Act."

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, filed a lawsuit against DOGE in February, which described DOGE as "a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight."

Related

The CREW suit asked for DOGE to comply with its FOIA requests "and promptly disclose the requested records." The U.S. Court of Appeals for D.C. ordered in May that DOGE must provide the requested information.

CREW responded to the request from Sauer to the Supreme Court with a statement Wednesday that said "While DOGE continues to attempt to fight transparency at every level of justice, we look forward to making our case that the Supreme Court should join the District Court and Court of Appeals in allowing discovery to go forward."

Latest Headlines

In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
In Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, personal assistant given immunity to testify
May 21 (UPI) -- The federal sex-trafficking trial against rapper and music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs continued with a former personal assistant receiving immunity to testify on Wednesday.
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tensions flare during Trump meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
May 21 (UPI) -- A meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump Wednesday to talk about trade and diplomatic relations became tension-filled when Trump aired a video of South Africans who he said sou
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As Atlantic hurricane season nears, conditions primed for 'rapid intensification'
The Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Sunday, June 1, and forecasters are concerned that it will be similar to the 2024 season, which was one of the most devastating and costliest on record.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly dead at 75
May 21 (UPI) -- The family of Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va. announced Wednesday that he has died.
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge orders Trump admin. to maintain custody of migrants deported to South Sudan
May 21 (UPI) -- A federal judge ordered the government to maintain custody of migrants being deported to South Sudan in case the court finds their removal illegal and directs that they be returned to the United States.
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Venezuela frees detained U.S. Air Force veteran
May 21 (UPI) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran detained in Venezuela has been released, according to his family and Trump administration officials.
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department investigates former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo over Congressional testimony
May 21 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his testimony last year to Congress, according to a report Tuesday.
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pentagon chief launches another review into U.S Afghanistan withdrawal
May 20 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday announced the launch of a new "comprehensive review" of the United States' chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan to ensure those responsible face accountability.
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas executes man for brutal 2012 murder of grandmother
May 20 (UPI) -- Texas executed a 49-year-old death row inmate for the gruesome murder of a grandmother during a robbery in 2012, making him the second person to be executed in the United States on Tuesday and the 18th person this year.
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured
May 20 (UPI) -- Half of the 10 escaped inmates from the Orleans Parish Justice Center are now in custody, after a fifth inmate was recaptured Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities.

Trending Stories

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill 2 aides to Mexico City's mayor

Follow Us