May 20, 2025 / 3:40 PM

U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'

By Mike Heuer
United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets President Donald Trump in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday. Photo by UAE Presidential Court/EPA-EFE
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and United Arab Emirates are deepening their commercial and defensive ties following President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic trip to the Middle East.

Officials with the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit and the UAE's Tawazun Council signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen defense cooperation between the two nations, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday in a news release.

"We are building a global network by fostering collaboration to stay ahead of emerging threats," DIU Director Doug Beck said.

"We are accelerating the integration of commercial technologies into the defense markets," Beck added.

He said the accelerated integration of technologies will occur by working together to develop technologies with the help of national security and private sector experts and non-traditional companies.

The MOU includes using "non-traditional practices" to develop and access "cutting-edge technologies" to improve both nations' defensive capabilities.

The collaborative effort expands defensive investments and industrial partnerships while building a "strong international community of defense innovation entities, according to the DOD.

The Defense Department "is enhancing best practices for harnessing and sharing the best commercially derived technologies for the warfighter in defense of the free and open international system through mission-driven collaboration among the many nations that rely on that system," the DOD release said.

Trump on Thursday also announced $200 billion in commercial agreements between the United States and the UAE.

The agreement includes forming an artificial intelligence alliance and launching a 1-gigawatt and jointly run AI technology cluster that will be located in the UAE's capital of Abu Dhabi.

Other elements of the $200 billion deal include the UAE's Etihad Airways spending $14.5 billion to buy 28 U.S.-built Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines.

Emirates Global Aluminum will invest another $4 billion to develop an aluminum smelter in Oklahoma and double that nation's annual aluminum production capability.

UAE entities also will collaborate with U.S.-based oil and natural gas producers to expand production of both inside the United States and to lower energy costs in both nations.

Many other deals were secured during Trump's visit to the Middle East last week and total $2 trillion in investment agreements, according to White House officials.

