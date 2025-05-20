Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 5:02 PM

Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (pictured speaking during a Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House on Monday on Tuesday marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (pictured speaking during a Kennedy Center Board dinner at the White House on Monday on Tuesday marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day on Tuesday.

"On Cuba's Independence Day, I want to express my unwavering support and solidarity for the Cuban people," Rubio said in a prepared statement.

"I commend all those who have stood up against over six decades of brutal repression, censorship and human rights violations at the hands of the illegitimate Cuban regime," Rubio said.

"Their tireless advocacy for a free, democratic and prosperous Cuba remains a beacon of hope and resistance for the world," he added. "Today we honor their sacrifice, courage and resilience."

Related

Cuban Independence Day marks the anniversary of the date when Cuba officially became independent of Spain in 1902.

Cuban pro-democracy groups in the greater Miami area also are celebrating Cuban Independence Day with a rally scheduled in Tamiami Park during the evening hours, WFLA reported.

The rally's aim is to pressure the Cuban dictatorship and communist government to leave the island nation.

Bay of Pigs Assault Brigade veteran Rafael Montalvo said President Donald Trump could help remove the Cuban regime through his foreign policy and "restore the island into a first-class destination," according to the WFLA report.

Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants and in February expanded visa restrictions on Cuban officials and others who are forcing Cuban citizens to participate in the Cuban labor export programs.

Rubio said Cuban elites profit from the forced labor of workers, including skilled healthcare workers who are forced to provide healthcare services overseas.

The Cuban labor export program deprives Cubans of much-needed medical care, he said.

"The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe," he added.

"To do so, we must promote accountability, not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers," Rubio said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Border agents in Texas seized hundreds of thousands of fake Apple USB chargers valued at millions of dollars.
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and United Arab Emirates are deepening their commercial and defensive ties following President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic trip to the Middle East.
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
May 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-backed tax and spending bill would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit and negatively affect the poorest of Americans, experts say.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, May 20 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his proposed budget for next year on Tuesday amid challenges from members of both political parties at a budgetary subcommittee hearing.
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
A large area of severe thunderstorms is forecast into Tuesday night and will overlap areas in the Ohio, Tennessee and middle Mississippi valleys that were hit by deadly and damaging storms, forecasters say.
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to move those House Republicans who have so far chosen not to approve his legislative agenda bill to cease their opposition and move the legislation forward.
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
May 20 (UPI) -- A maintenance worker was arrested for aiding in the escape of nearly a dozen inmates from a jail in New Orleans.
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
May 20 (UPI) -- Clothing company Levi Strauss announced Tuesday it will sell its Dockers line to Authentic Brands Group in a more than $300 million acquisition.
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
May 20 (UPI) -- The Newark airport task force is discussing solutions to communications issues that grounded multiple flights over the past month while the air traffic industry struggles with shortages.
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver in connection with her alleged actions during an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in her congressional district.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends

Follow Us