Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 9:15 PM

Trump administration allows N.Y. offshore wind energy project to proceed

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume. The announcement comes after the Interior Department made progress with the state on a natural gas compromise. File Photo by Koen Van Weel/EPA
The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume. The announcement comes after the Interior Department made progress with the state on a natural gas compromise. File Photo by Koen Van Weel/EPA

May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has lifted a stop-work order on New York's offshore wind energy project and will allow construction to resume.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday evening that Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and President Donald Trump had agreed to lift the order after making progress on a natural gas compromise with the state.

"Americans who live in New York and New England would see significant economic benefits and lower utility costs from increased access to reliable, affordable, clean American natural gas," Burgum wrote in a post on X.

The offshore and wind energy project Empire Wind 1, off Long Island, is the first offshore wind project that would deliver electricity directly to New York City. It was approved by the Biden administration and stopped last month by Trump.

Related

Throughout his campaign, Trump made his opposition to wind power clear as he pushed offshore fossil fuel production instead. In January, Trump signed an executive order that bans new leases for offshore wind in U.S. waters.

Equinor, the parent company of Empire Offshore Wind LLC, suspended offshore construction last month in compliance with the Interior Department order.

According to Burgum, the Empire Wind 1 project was tabled "until further review of information that suggests the Biden administration rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis."

Hochul pushed back last month, saying, "Empire Wind 1 is already employing hundreds of New Yorkers, including 1,000 good-paying union jobs as part of a growing sector that has already spurred significant economic development and private investment throughout the state and beyond."

On Tuesday, Equinor expressed gratitude for the administration's agreement with New York.

"We appreciate the fact that construction can now resume on Empire Wind, a project which underscores our commitment to deliver energy while supporting local economies and creating jobs," said Anders Opedal, president and chief executive officer of Equinor.

Equinor's work began last year with the goal of gearing up commercial operations in 2027. The Empire Wind 1 project is 30% complete. It will include 54 turbines, up to 910-feet tall, that will generate 810 megawatts of electricity for half a million homes.

"I would like to thank President Trump for finding a solution that saves thousands of American jobs and provides for continued investments in energy infrastructure in the United States," Opedal added. "I am grateful to Gov. Hochul for her constructive collaboration with the Trump administration, without which we would not have been able to advance this project and secure energy for 500,000 homes in New York."

Latest Headlines

Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries
May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced details Tuesday about his "Golden Dome" missile defense shield that is expected to cost $175 billion and be "fully operational" by the end of his term.
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day on Tuesday.
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
May 20 (UPI) -- Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau can't stop Rep. Laurel Libby from speaking or participating in floor votes while challenging her censure, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
May 20 (UPI) -- The keel for the future destroyer USS Quentin Walsh was officially laid Tuesday in a ceremony at Bath Iron Works in Maine. It's the first time an Arleigh Burke-class ship will be built in honor of a Coast Guard member.
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Border agents in Texas seized hundreds of thousands of fake Apple USB chargers valued at millions of dollars.
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and United Arab Emirates are deepening their commercial and defensive ties following President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic trip to the Middle East.
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
May 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-backed tax and spending bill would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit and negatively affect the poorest of Americans, experts say.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, May 20 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his proposed budget for next year on Tuesday amid challenges from members of both political parties at a budgetary subcommittee hearing.

Trending Stories

Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
Study warns of 'catastrophic' sea-level rise even if Paris Climate goals are met
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza

Follow Us