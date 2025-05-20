Trending
Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail recaptured

By Sheri Walsh
A total of five escaped inmates have been recaptured, following the Orleans Parish Justice Center jailbreak Friday, as police search for five others who remain at large. On Tuesday, 19-year-old Corey Boyd was taken into custody after he was spotted in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Photo by Louisiana State Police/X
May 20 (UPI) -- Half of the 10 escaped inmates from the Orleans Parish Justice Center are now in custody, after a fifth inmate was recaptured Tuesday, according to law enforcement authorities in Louisiana.

Corey Boyd, 19, was spotted in New Orleans' French Quarter, where he was arrested and taken into custody. Boyd is accused of killing a man last year during a car burglary.

"Fifth fugitive arrested from OPSO inmate escape. Law enforcement agencies, working collectively to locate the inmates who escaped from the Orleans Parish Correctional Facility on May 16, have arrested 19-year-old Corey Boyd," Louisiana State Police wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Boyd was originally incarcerated at the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official," according to LA State Police, who announced Boyd would be transferred to a maximum-security prison, instead of returning to the justice center.

Four other inmates have been recaptured since their escape on Friday morning. Kendall Myles, Robert Moody, Dkenan Dennis and Gary Price have been moved to Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and are being housed in a secured area.

Five inmates remain on the run as the public is being urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings. The fugitive inmates are Lenton Vanburen, Antoine Massey, Derrick Groves, Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald.

The 10 inmates escaped last week through a broken door at the jail and breached a wall before scaling a fence and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood, where they removed their prison suits. While the jailbreak happened at 12:23 a.m. Friday, it was not discovered until eight hours later during the morning headcount.

On Monday night, a maintenance worker inside the jail was arrested for allegedly helping the 10 inmates in their escape. Sterling Willings, 33, is accused of shutting off the water to the cell, where the inmates removed a toilet to breach the wall behind it.

"It is critical that we recognize the longstanding, systemic challenges that have impacted this facility for years, challenges I have been working to address since the beginning of my tenure," said Sheriff Susan Hutson.

On Monday, Louisiana State Police increased the rewards for information and the capture of the five suspects still at large.

"Reward increase: total amount applies to each fugitive -- $20,000," police wrote in a post on X. "Over 200 law enforcement officers are working around the clock to locate the fugitives."

