VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries

May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.

"Every day throughout the year, VA plays a vital role in remembering and honoring the brave servicemembers who gave their lives in defense of the freedoms America holds dear," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a news release.

"This Memorial Day weekend, we invite Americans to visit VA cemeteries and join us in reflecting upon the important legacies of these fallen heroes."

Each of the VA's 156 national cemeteries and 35 soldiers' lots will be open from Friday through Monday.

Many of the ceremonies will be streamed live and have videos and photographs shared on the National Cemetery Administration's Facebook and X social media pages.

The VA also has posted a complete list of National Cemetery Memorial Day events and visiting hours to enable locals to visit the ones that are nearest to them.

The VA also invites the general public to visit the VA's Veterans Legacy Memorial website to read submissions that include biographies, tributes, photos, documents and other relevant information.

Online visitors also can make submissions to the website.

More than 10 million veterans are interred at national cemeteries, VA grant-funded cemeteries, Department of Defense-managed cemeteries and private cemeteries.

Interred veterans are eligible to receive a VA gravesite marker and other benefits.