May 20, 2025 / 8:12 PM

VA hosting Memorial Day events at 130+ national cemeteries

By Mike Heuer
A volunteer removes American flags from the graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis on May 28, 2024, after scouts placed an American flag on each of the 247,000 graves at Jefferson Barracks ahead of last year's Memorial Day event. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
May 20 (UPI) -- More than 130 national cemeteries will conduct Memorial Day events hosting a total of about 100,000 attendees across the nation, the Veterans Affairs Department announced Tuesday.

"Every day throughout the year, VA plays a vital role in remembering and honoring the brave servicemembers who gave their lives in defense of the freedoms America holds dear," VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a news release.

"This Memorial Day weekend, we invite Americans to visit VA cemeteries and join us in reflecting upon the important legacies of these fallen heroes."

Each of the VA's 156 national cemeteries and 35 soldiers' lots will be open from Friday through Monday.

Many of the ceremonies will be streamed live and have videos and photographs shared on the National Cemetery Administration's Facebook and X social media pages.

The VA also has posted a complete list of National Cemetery Memorial Day events and visiting hours to enable locals to visit the ones that are nearest to them.

The VA also invites the general public to visit the VA's Veterans Legacy Memorial website to read submissions that include biographies, tributes, photos, documents and other relevant information.

Online visitors also can make submissions to the website.

More than 10 million veterans are interred at national cemeteries, VA grant-funded cemeteries, Department of Defense-managed cemeteries and private cemeteries.

Interred veterans are eligible to receive a VA gravesite marker and other benefits.

Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Trump reveals plans for 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced details Tuesday about his "Golden Dome" missile defense shield that is expected to cost $175 billion and be "fully operational" by the end of his term.
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Secretary of State Rubio praises Cubans' resilience on island nation's Independence Day
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, marked the 123rd anniversary of Cuban Independence Day on Tuesday.
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maine House speaker can't stop lawmaker from voting, Supreme Court says
May 20 (UPI) -- Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau can't stop Rep. Laurel Libby from speaking or participating in floor votes while challenging her censure, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keel laid for future guided-missile destroyer USS Quentin Walsh
May 20 (UPI) -- The keel for the future destroyer USS Quentin Walsh was officially laid Tuesday in a ceremony at Bath Iron Works in Maine. It's the first time an Arleigh Burke-class ship will be built in honor of a Coast Guard member.
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. agents in Houston confiscate fake Apple devices valued at more than $7M
May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Border agents in Texas seized hundreds of thousands of fake Apple USB chargers valued at millions of dollars.
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and United Arab Emirates are deepening their commercial and defensive ties following President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic trip to the Middle East.
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
May 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-backed tax and spending bill would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit and negatively affect the poorest of Americans, experts say.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON, May 20 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his proposed budget for next year on Tuesday amid challenges from members of both political parties at a budgetary subcommittee hearing.
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
A large area of severe thunderstorms is forecast into Tuesday night and will overlap areas in the Ohio, Tennessee and middle Mississippi valleys that were hit by deadly and damaging storms, forecasters say.
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to move those House Republicans who have so far chosen not to approve his legislative agenda bill to cease their opposition and move the legislation forward.

