Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 2:41 PM / Updated at 2:51 PM

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends lean HHS budget proposal at Senate hearing

By Ismael M. Belkoura, Medill News Service
Share with X
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael M. Belkoura/Medill News Service
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies to the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael M. Belkoura/Medill News Service

WASHINGTON, May 20 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his proposed budget for next year on Tuesday amid challenges from members of both political parties at a budgetary subcommittee hearing.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies hearing was the third Kennedy attended in the last week.

The 2026 skinny budget, which was released by the White House earlier this month, would cut the Department of Health and Human Services more than 25% from current spending levels.

Kennedy's three hearings showcased the clash between Democratic lawmakers and the Trump administration on how health and science funding should be distributed at the federal level.

Related

In his opening remarks, Kennedy said the proposed budget would improve efficiency of the department while "cutting costs to taxpayers."

"We intend to do a lot more with less," Kennedy said. "The budget I'm presenting today supports these goals and reflects two enduring American values: compassion and responsibility."

In addition to Tuesday's appropriations hearing, Kennedy defended the budget proposal at two congressional committee hearings Thursday. The secretary was combative to certain challenges from committee members, repeatedly claiming that potential restructuring would reduce waste and streamline the department's work.

Kennedy on Tuesday received more challenges, ranging from concern about rural health to investments in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis research.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who also was in one of the committee hearings last week, was the most vocal committee member, continuously challenging the secretary's responses.

"Secretary Kennedy, things are not going well," Murray said. "It's clear what you're doing across HHS is devastating to children, families, seniors, millions of Americans that HHS programs support."

Kennedy rebuked Murray's opinions about the health infrastructure.

"You have presided over the destruction of health of the American people," Kennedy said to her. "Our people are now the sickest in the world because you have not done your job."

HHS already has reduced its staff to 62,000 from 82,000 in advance of the new budget, Kennedy said.

When asked by both Republican and Democratic senators about current cuts, Kennedy said White House attorneys have directed him to not comment because of a temporary restraining order stopping the Trump Administration from conducting mass layoffs and department restructuring.

Lawmakers instead focused on myriad programs potentially in jeopardy with the new fiscal budget. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questioned the reduced funding for ALS, a nervous system disease that results in muscle control loss.

Durbin noted that Kennedy had posed "legitimate questions" as secretary, but criticized the current and future cuts in research.

"Cutting medical research is giving up on the future -- you can't do that," Durbin said. "These families are counting on you, secretary, and counting on your department to do this research. It gives them hope to live another day."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who heads the Senate Committee on Appropriations but attended the subcommittee meeting as a guest, asked about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program program, which helps lower-income households with energy costs and is eliminated in the proposed budget.

Kennedy defended the decision, noting that President Donald Trump's planned energy policies would reduce costs for everyone.

Despite some challenges from Republican lawmakers, others defended Kennedy's work for the department. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., likened the staff cuts to layoffs at Meta and Microsoft, noting those companies still function well.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., criticized universities for using grants to pay for indirect costs, such as lab maintenance, utilities and staffing, rather than using all the money for the research.

Kennedy responded by saying that under Trump, the department would redistribute money to protect Americans' health.

"We spend two to three times [more] for our healthcare than what other nations spend, and we have the worst outcomes on Earth," Kennedy said. "If somebody does not reorganize this mess, it is going to continue."

Latest Headlines

U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
U.S., UAE agree to defensive pact, develop technologies 'to stay ahead of emerging threats'
May 20 (UPI) -- The United States and United Arab Emirates are deepening their commercial and defensive ties following President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic trip to the Middle East.
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Nonpartisan CBO says Trump's GOP tax bill will add nearly $4 trillion to U.S. debt
May 20 (UPI) -- The Republican-backed tax and spending bill would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit and negatively affect the poorest of Americans, experts say.
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Severe storms to threaten central U.S. into Memorial Day weekend
A large area of severe thunderstorms is forecast into Tuesday night and will overlap areas in the Ohio, Tennessee and middle Mississippi valleys that were hit by deadly and damaging storms, forecasters say.
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm
May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to move those House Republicans who have so far chosen not to approve his legislative agenda bill to cease their opposition and move the legislation forward.
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
May 20 (UPI) -- A maintenance worker was arrested for aiding in the escape of nearly a dozen inmates from a jail in New Orleans.
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
May 20 (UPI) -- Clothing company Levi Strauss announced Tuesday it will sell its Dockers line to Authentic Brands Group in a more than $300 million acquisition.
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
May 20 (UPI) -- The Newark airport task force is discussing solutions to communications issues that grounded multiple flights over the past month while the air traffic industry struggles with shortages.
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver in connection with her alleged actions during an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in her congressional district.
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern Ohio announced they have recovered the body of a 5-year-old from the Sandusky River, raising to the death toll to three family members killed when they were struck by a train over the weekend.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza

Follow Us