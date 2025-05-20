Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 1:22 PM

Trump visits Capitol Hill for legislative agenda bill push; opponents remain firm

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President Donald Trump speaks to the press after attending the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump speaks to the press after attending the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill Tuesday to move those House Republicans who have so far chosen not to approve his legislative agenda bill to cease their opposition and move the legislation forward.

Trump was blunt in his dealings with conservative GOP representatives who want the bill to cut deeper into Medicaid.

He further pushed that message as he spoke to reporters outside the meeting and said of Medicaid that the bill would only cut "waste, fraud and abuse."

The other GOP House faction he came to beseech are those who hail from mostly blue states and seek a higher cap on the state and local tax, or SALT, deduction. Trump alleged that it's the governors of blue states like New York, Illinois and California, who would benefit if they were to change the bill to up the SALT cap, "and those governors are the ones who blew it because they weren't able to get it."

Related

In the closed-door session, Trump reportedly told those who held out for SALT should "leave it alone" and run with the bill as is.

However, so far Trump's efforts have not encouraged the SALT faction to flip. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told the press Tuesday he still plans to vote no on the bill, but that Trump does understand that it's "imperative to get a deal done and a bill passed."

New York GOP Reps. Nick LaLota and Andrew Garbarino have also said they remain a no.

There are also Republicans who are hardline against a SALT cap raise.

"Republicans going to bat for tax deductions that will primarily benefit limousine liberals in blue states," said Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in an X post Tuesday, "This carve out for affluent people in states like NY and California will increase the deficit substantially and is a reversal of Trump's first term tax policy."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., remains steadfast that he wants the bill passed by the House by May 26, which is Memorial Day, but as of Tuesday those GOP House members with gripes have put the bill's movement in neutral.

The press office for Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted to social media Tuesday that Roy has said "We all are here to advance the agenda that the President ran on and that we all ran on," but added "I don't think the bill is exactly where it needs to be, yet."

Latest Headlines

Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maintenance worker arrested for aiding breakout of 10 New Orleans jail inmates
May 20 (UPI) -- A maintenance worker was arrested for aiding in the escape of nearly a dozen inmates from a jail in New Orleans.
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Levi Strauss to sell Dockers to Authentic Brands in $300M deal
May 20 (UPI) -- Clothing company Levi Strauss announced Tuesday it will sell its Dockers line to Authentic Brands Group in a more than $300 million acquisition.
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shortfall of air travel system technicians aggravates technical issues
May 20 (UPI) -- The Newark airport task force is discussing solutions to communications issues that grounded multiple flights over the past month while the air traffic industry struggles with shortages.
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility
May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver in connection with her alleged actions during an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in her congressional district.
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern Ohio announced they have recovered the body of a 5-year-old from the Sandusky River, raising to the death toll to three family members killed when they were struck by a train over the weekend.
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is imposing visa restrictions on India-based travel agencies and their owners for facilitating illegal migration to the United States.
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Saturday's deadly crash of a Mexican Navy tall ship into New York's Brooklyn Bridge, is focused on the ship's guide tugboats and sudden acceleration.
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
May 19 (UPI) -- A near collision between two commercial jets at LaGuardia Airport in New York City earlier this month is under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday.
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
May 19 (UPI) -- The first immigrants who agreed to self-deport and accept a $1,000 stipend left on a chartered flight out of the United States on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza
Britain, Canada, France warn Israel of sanctions over renewed fighting in Gaza

Follow Us