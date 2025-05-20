Police arrest third suspect linked to fire set at PM Keir Starmer's London property

May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in Britain have arrested a third suspect in connection with a fire set at a home owned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The unidentified 34-year-old was arrested Monday morning in Chelsea on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The arrest comes after a 26-year-old was arrested Saturday and a 21-year-old was arrested May 13.

The 21-year-old suspect has since been identified as Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, of Sydenham, London.

The Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday authorized Lavrynovych to be charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Authorities accuse the three suspects of being involved in three fires set at north London residences.

The first fire was set on May 8, another on May 11 and the third on May 12.

The most recent fire was lit at a residence in Kentish Town that is owned by the prime minister, who is currently living at his official 10 Downing Street residence with his family. The targeted home was being rented out at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported in connection with any of the fires.