Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 7:44 AM

Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The U.S. Department of Justice on charged Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with counts related to "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement" during a demonstration at an ICE facility. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | The U.S. Department of Justice on charged Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., with counts related to "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement" during a demonstration at an ICE facility. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver in connection with her alleged actions during an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in her congressional district.

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba made the announcement via an X post that stated McIver, D-N.J., has been charged with counts related to "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement."

The charges stem from a confrontation that occurred earlier on May 9 at the Delancey Hall ICE detention prison in Newark. McIver, along with fellow New Jersey Democratic Reps. Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman attempted to reportedly inspect the facility where as many as 1,000 undocumented migrants are being held.

McIver, Menendez and Watson Coleman, as well as Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, were allegedly involved in a physical confrontation between demonstrators and ICE agents. Baraka was arrested at the scene and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, but Habba noted in the press release the charge against him has since been dropped "for the sake of moving forward."

Related

Habba further explained she has invited Baraka to tour Delancy Hall.

However, she alleged that McIver "assaulted, impeded and interfered with law enforcement," and "that conduct cannot be overlooked." She also claimed she has "persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges," and has given McIver "every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined."

The statement did not mention if there is any intention to take McIver into custody.

McIver also released a statement Monday, in which she said she and the other Representatives present "were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities, as members of Congress have done many times before," and that the "visit should have been peaceful and short."

Instead, she alleged, "ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest Mayor Baraka."

"The charges against me are purely political -- they mischaracterize and distort my actions and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight," she said. "This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right. I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received and I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court."

Latest Headlines

Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Indiana executes man convicted of fatal cop shooting in 2000
May 20 (UPI) -- The State of Indiana executed a 45-year-old man on Tuesday for the 2000 murder of a police officer, making him the 17th person to have their death sentence carried out in the United States this year.
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern Ohio announced they have recovered the body of a 5-year-old from the Sandusky River, raising to the death toll to three family members killed when they were struck by a train over the weekend.
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. hits Indian travel agencies facilitating illegal migration with visa bans
May 20 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is imposing visa restrictions on India-based travel agencies and their owners for facilitating illegal migration to the United States.
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NTSB investigating sudden acceleration in deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating Saturday's deadly crash of a Mexican Navy tall ship into New York's Brooklyn Bridge, is focused on the ship's guide tugboats and sudden acceleration.
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FAA, NTSB investigate close call at New York's LaGuardia Airport
May 19 (UPI) -- A near collision between two commercial jets at LaGuardia Airport in New York City earlier this month is under investigation, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Monday.
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
May 19 (UPI) -- The first immigrants who agreed to self-deport and accept a $1,000 stipend left on a chartered flight out of the United States on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said.
Alabama weather service radio offline for updates as severe storms threaten state
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alabama weather service radio offline for updates as severe storms threaten state
May 19 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service in Alabama warned Monday that weather radio broadcasts are offline for routine maintenance as severe storms are forecast to hit the state Tuesday.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
May 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to revoke special legal protections for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan nationals living in the United States temporarily.
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
May 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the first-ever Medals of Sacrifice, during a ceremony Monday at the White House, to three "heroic law officers" who were killed in the line of duty last year.
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
May 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana State Police on Monday captured the fourth of 10 inmates who escaped from a jail in New Orleans three days ago as Louisiana authorities have expanded the search to other states.

Trending Stories

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade

Follow Us