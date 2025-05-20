Justice Department charges Rep. LaMonica McIver over clash at ICE facility

May 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department charged Rep. LaMonica McIver in connection with her alleged actions during an incident at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in her congressional district.

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba made the announcement via an X post that stated McIver, D-N.J., has been charged with counts related to "assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement."

The charges stem from a confrontation that occurred earlier on May 9 at the Delancey Hall ICE detention prison in Newark. McIver, along with fellow New Jersey Democratic Reps. Rob Menendez and Bonnie Watson Coleman attempted to reportedly inspect the facility where as many as 1,000 undocumented migrants are being held.

McIver, Menendez and Watson Coleman, as well as Democratic Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, were allegedly involved in a physical confrontation between demonstrators and ICE agents. Baraka was arrested at the scene and charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor, but Habba noted in the press release the charge against him has since been dropped "for the sake of moving forward."

Habba further explained she has invited Baraka to tour Delancy Hall.

However, she alleged that McIver "assaulted, impeded and interfered with law enforcement," and "that conduct cannot be overlooked." She also claimed she has "persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges," and has given McIver "every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined."

The statement did not mention if there is any intention to take McIver into custody.

McIver also released a statement Monday, in which she said she and the other Representatives present "were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities, as members of Congress have done many times before," and that the "visit should have been peaceful and short."

Instead, she alleged, "ICE agents created an unnecessary and unsafe confrontation when they chose to arrest Mayor Baraka."

"The charges against me are purely political -- they mischaracterize and distort my actions and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight," she said. "This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right. I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received and I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court."