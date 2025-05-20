Trending
U.S. News
May 20, 2025 / 4:45 AM

5-year-old's body pulled from river after family struck by train in Ohio; death toll at 3

By Darryl Coote
May 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern Ohio announced they have recovered the body of a 5-year-old from the Sandusky River, raising to the death toll to three family members killed when they were struck by a train over the weekend.

A Norfolk Southern train struck the family on a bridge in Fremont, Ohio, Sunday evening, killing a mother and her adult daughter, injuring a toddler and sparking a search of the Sandusky River for the missing 5-year-old.

The body of the child was found dead Monday beneath the bridge during the search, Sandusky County Coroner spokeswoman Alexis Prezlin confirmed to The New York Times.

The victims were identified Monday as Ram Masan, 50, O Ny Zar, 34, and Intisar Mi, 5.

The injured 14-month-old girl was transported by life flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and was listed in critical condition.

Fremont Safety Service Director Ken Frost said the toddler was pulled from the river by a fisherman who performed CPR to revive her.

According to officials, the victims were a family of four on a fishing trip from Fort Wayne, Ind., and were confronted by the train on the bridge at about 7:30 p.m. local time Sunday.

"What started off as a daily fishing trip here in Fremont, Ohio, has ended in tragedy," Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez said during a press conference Monday morning.

Norfolk Southern told UPI in a statement that they are "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

"Our hearts are with those affected, their loved ones and the community during this difficult time," the company said. "We are working closely with local authorities on their investigation."

Follow Us