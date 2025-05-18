U.S. News
May 18, 2025 / 10:51 AM / Updated at 10:31 AM

Mexican navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people

By Mark Moran & Allen Cone
The Mexican navy's tall ship Cuauhtémoc is pictured after it was demasted in a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City's East River on Saturday. Photo via FDNY/UPI
1 of 2 | The Mexican navy's tall ship Cuauhtémoc is pictured after it was demasted in a collision with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City's East River on Saturday. Photo via FDNY/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a Mexican Navy training vessel crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, snapping the ship's three masts and leaving some crew members hanging high above the water waiting for rescuers to arrive.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference that night the boat struck the bridge due to a mechanical mishap.

"The pilot lost power of the ship," he told reporters.

Adams said the 142-year old bridge did not sustain major damage, but at least 19 people of the 277 aboard the vessel needed medical attention. The bridge was closed for about 40 minutes after the ship accident, according to a post on X from NYC's official emergency notification system.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses said the vessel, named the Cuauhtemoc, was traveling rapidly in reverse along the East River on the Brooklyn side and hit the bridge, snapping its three masts one at a time as the boat kept moving. No one on the bridge was reported to have been injured.

Documents obtained by CNN show the height of Cuauhtemoc ship was around 30 feet higher than Brooklyn Bridge clearance at 127 feet. The ship is around 300 feet long and 160 tall, according to a news release from Ocean Adventure Foundation in Australia.

Ship traffic was heavy on the river when the collision occurred at about 8:20 p.m. EDT, WNBC-TV video showed.

The ship, flying a large Mexican flag, drifted into a pier on the riverbank. The boat's masts were strung with white lights, which crumpled and fell in succession as they struck the bridge.

"No one fell into the water, they were all hurt inside the ship," NYPD Special Operations Chief Wilson Aramboles said at the news conference. "The ship, from what I was informed by the supervisors of the ship, it was disembarking and going to Iceland."

Mexican President Claudia Scheinbaum said on X that the country was in solidarity with the family members of the two crew members who died in the accident and was mourning their loss. Gov. Rocio Nahle identified one of the victims as cadet America Yamilet Sanchez in an post on X. The other fatality was a sailor.

Most crew members of the Mexican sailing ship were going to fly back to Mexico with a few remaining on boat, a source told CNN.

The ship was docked at the South Street Seaport Museum for five days of public viewing, according to the museum's website.

Ships sailing around Pier 36 on the East River have been asked to "proceed at slow speed." NYPD is providing around-the-clock patrols in the safety zone.

The Brooklyn Bridge opened in 1883 and spans 1,660 feet across the East River and is supported by two masonry towers. Roughly 100,000 vehicles cross the bridge every day, along with 32,000 pedestrians, according to the city's transportation department. The bridge has long been a major tourist attraction.

Latest Headlines

Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio
May 19 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.
Trump, Putin to hold phone call on ending Ukraine war
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump, Putin to hold phone call on ending Ukraine war
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Monday about ending the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to unleash barrages of drone attacks on its war-torn neighbor.
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
May 18 (UPI) -- The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill a rare Sunday night vote.
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans are expressing confidence they will apprehend the remaining seven of 10 escaped inmates on the loose as they increase the reward for information on the whereabouts of the fugitives.
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
May 19 (UPI) -- Two adults are dead, an infant is injured and a 5-year-old is missing after multiple people were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities and officials said.
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
May 18 (UPI) -- Negotiators from the state of New Jersey and the union representing hundreds of locomotive engineers announced they reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, ending the first statewide transit strike in four decades.
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
May 18 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate that has spread to his bones but is treatable, his office said on Sunday.
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
May 18 (UPI) -- Capital One Financial services has completed its acquisition of former credit card rival Discover Financial Service, the companies announced on Sunday.
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
May 18 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man on Sunday has been tentatively identified as the suspect in an explosion outside a Southern California fertility clinic that injured four and and killed one.
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
May 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will allow the sale of devices that enable standard rifles to operate like machine guns, a move that angered gun control groups.

