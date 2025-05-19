Trending
U.S. News
May 19, 2025 / 9:14 PM

Trump awards first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to fallen law enforcement officers

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
President Donald Trump holds up a Medal of Sacrifice before presenting it to a family member of a fallen law enforcement officer during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Three officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, who were killed in November, are the first to be honored with the medals. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 6 | President Donald Trump holds up a Medal of Sacrifice before presenting it to a family member of a fallen law enforcement officer during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Three officers from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, who were killed in November, are the first to be honored with the medals. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump awarded the first-ever Medals of Sacrifice, during a ceremony Monday at the White House, to three "heroic law officers" who were killed in the line of duty last year.

"Today we remember three remarkable heroes who will become the medals' first-ever recipients. That's a big honor," Trump said, as he remembered Corporal Luiz Paez Jr., Deputy Ralph "Butch" Waller Jr. and Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The three officers were struck and killed by a vehicle last November while on motorcycle patrol.

Going forward, the Medal of Sacrifice will be awarded to any law enforcement or first responder who makes the "ultimate sacrifice."

"Earlier today, Congressman Brian Mast introduced a bill to ensure this new medal will be awarded to any law enforcement officer or first responder who gives his or her life in the line of duty," Trump said. "The three officers we recognize today were close friends and colleagues. And together, they dedicated their lives to protecting the people of Palm Beach County and well beyond."

Related

"This was a terrible tragedy. It shook the entire Palm Beach community," Trump continued. "All of Florida mourned their loss and today our entire nation joins in honoring these three incredible patriots taken from us much too soon."

Eric Trump spoke Monday about attending the officers' funeral with his father and the inspiration to honor their sacrifice.

"My father and I attended the funeral that day and I can't tell you how moving that experience was," Eric Trump told the families. "And one simple question was asked: Why is there no medal of valor, medal of sacrifice that commemorates law enforcement officers, first responders who have fallen in the line of duty?"

The medal was designed by Tiffany's, the jewelry-maker that created the Medal of Honor in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

"It's only natural that we follow with this heritage just as we work on other important American heirlooms," the company said. The medals were made in Providence, R.I., of silver and 24-carat gold and contain the coat of arms of the United States.

"These medals can be given for hundreds and hundreds of years to come," the president's son added.

"For the first time in our nation's history -- all of our first responders, all of our law enforcement, all of our firefighters -- we're going to recognize that sacrifice from the office of the presidency," said Mast. "And that has never taken place before."

Each of the families of the three fallen officers were honored Monday with the new medals, including Denise Waller.

"Thank you very much for honoring my husband," said Waller. "Making this so very special for him and for all those people to come. It is a club you never want to be in. But, you've honored them, and it just means the world."

Latest Headlines

Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fourth of 10th escaped inmates from New Orleans jail apprehended
May 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana State Police on Monday captured the fourth of 10 inmates who escaped from a jail in New Orleans three days ago as Louisiana authorities have expanded the search to other states.
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends
May 19 (UPI) -- The first immigrants who agreed to self-deport and accept a $1,000 stipend left on a chartered flight out of the United States on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said.
South Africa's president to 'reset strategic relations' with Trump at White House meeting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Africa's president to 'reset strategic relations' with Trump at White House meeting
May 19 (UPI) -- South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa traveled to Washington, D.C., on Monday and will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss "global issues of interest" amid strained relations.
Trump, Putin agree to immediate talks for end of war between Ukraine, Russia
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump, Putin agree to immediate talks for end of war between Ukraine, Russia
May 19 (UPI) -- After a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday cease-fire negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start immediately.
Fourth air traffic control outage affects Newark airport for 2 seconds
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fourth air traffic control outage affects Newark airport for 2 seconds
May 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday is investigating after another outage at the Philadelphia air traffic control center responsible for handling flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Trump signs legislation criminalizing deepfakes, revenge porn
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump signs legislation criminalizing deepfakes, revenge porn
May 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday signed legislation making it illegal to publish sexually explicit images and videos without consent, or to make authentic or computer-generated deepfakes, including revenge porn.
Federal judge says DOGE takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace 'unlawful'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge says DOGE takeover of U.S. Institute of Peace 'unlawful'
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled Monday that a DOGE-lead takeover of the U.S. Institute of Peace was "unlawful" and DOGE actions were "declared null and void."
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden
May 19 (UPI) -- Scott Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, revealed Monday he is battling the same metastatic prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden, and said he has only months to live.
Louisiana's McNeese State to be site of national center for liquefied natural gas research
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisiana's McNeese State to be site of national center for liquefied natural gas research
May 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana's McNeese State University will be site of the federal government's new national center for liquefied natural gas safety, U.S. officials announced Monday.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration to revoke temporary protected status for Venezuelans
May 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to revoke special legal protections for nearly 350,000 Venezuelan nationals living in the United States temporarily.

Trending Stories

Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
Ukraine says it destroyed Russian radar in drone attack
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
CBS News president resigns over internal feud amid Trump lawsuit
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
Bath & Body Works appoints ex-Nike exec Daniel Heaf as CEO
Bath & Body Works appoints ex-Nike exec Daniel Heaf as CEO

Follow Us