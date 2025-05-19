'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams reveals he is dying from same cancer as Biden

May 19 (UPI) -- Scott Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, revealed Monday he is battling the same metastatic prostate cancer as former President Joe Biden, and said he has only months to live.

"I've decided that today's the day that I'm going to take the opportunity, since a lot of you are here, to make an announcement of my own," Adams said during his "Coffee with Scott Adams" podcast Monday. "Some of you have already guessed, so this won't surprise you all. But I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has."

"I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones. But I've had it longer than he's had it. Well, longer than he's admitted having it," Adams said. "So my life expectancy is maybe this summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

Coffee With Scott Adams 5/19/25 https://t.co/miG4jySdsD— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 19, 2025

Adams, 67, did not reveal when he was diagnosed as he offered his best wishes to the former president.

"I'd like to extend my respect and compassion and sympathy for the ex-president and his family, because they're going to be going through an especially tough time," Adams said.

Biden, 82, was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that was discovered Friday after he had experienced urinary issues. A Biden spokesperson revealed over the weekend that the cancer had metastasized to his bones and has a Gleason score of nine, which is considered a "high-grade" level of cancer that can spread quickly. Biden's cancer is hormone-sensitive, which could allow for more efficient management.

Adams' "Dilbert" comic strip, which poked fun at work life in corporate offices, came to fame in 1989. Since then, Adams has written dozens of books and maintains an audience of 38,000 followers on Rumble and 1.2 million followers on X.

In 2023, hundreds of newspapers across the United States pulled the popular "Dilbert" comic strip after Adams called Black people a "hate group" in reference to a poll. Adams decried the newspapers' response as an attack on free speech. Adams has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Adams countered those who have speculated that Biden hid his prostate cancer to stay in the presidential race, saying it is "possible" the former president did not show symptoms of the disease until recently.

"If it's localized and it hasn't left your prostate, it is 100% curable. But, if it leaves your prostate and spreads to other parts of your body -- in this case, Joe Biden has it in his bones -- it is not curable," Adams said.

Adams said he uses a walker and lives in constant pain at his home in California. He also revealed his plans to take advantage of the state's aid-in-dying drugs when he decides it is time.

"The disease is already intolerable. I can tell you that I don't have good days," Adams continued. "Every day is a nightmare and evening is even worse."