May 19, 2025 / 12:43 PM

U.S. markets drop after Moody's downgrade

By Simon Druker
American markets fell to open the week Monday, reacting to Friday’s news that Moody’s Ratings was downgrading U.S. debt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- American markets fell to open the week Monday, reacting to Friday's news that Moody's Ratings was downgrading U.S. debt.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 44.39 points or 0.10% to 42,610.35, while the S&P 500 declined by 16.44 or 0.28% to 5,941.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was in the red by 88.53 or 0.46% to 19,122.57 by late morning.

On Friday, Moody's downgraded its rating of U.S. government long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Aa1 from Aaa, becoming the last of the big three credit rating agencies to do so.

The agency also moved its outlook to negative from a previous rating of stable. It initially warned of the downgrade last November.

Treasury yields climbed Monday as bond prices slipped.

The 30-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.03% Monday morning, an 18-month high. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.501%, a gain of six basis points.

Tech stocks led the decline Monday amid a sell-off.

Apple dipped sharply to open trading but rebounded by noon. It was still down $3.33 or 1.58% to $207.93 mid-day. Nvidia was down slightly, $0.22 or 0.16% to $135.18 at the same time, while electric vehicle producer Tesla was in the negative by $12.23 or 3.49% to $337.75.

"The Moody's report didn't highlight anything that every investor doesn't already know about the U.S. fiscal situation," Baird financial analyst Ross Mayfield told CNBC in an interview.

"To me, it just kind of provided a little bit of cover for the market to take a breather here, but nothing that structurally changes our bullishness on where we think we'll be in the next six to 12 months."

The developments come amid the backdrop of President Donald Trump's looming deadline to impose international tariffs that has led to economic turbulence.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to pay $256 million for 23andMe in bankruptcy sale
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to pay $256 million for 23andMe in bankruptcy sale
May 19 (UPI) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced Monday it plans to purchase human genetics and biotechnology firm 23andMe from bankruptcy protection in a $256 million deal.
Bath & Body Works appoints ex-Nike exec Daniel Heaf as CEO
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bath & Body Works appoints ex-Nike exec Daniel Heaf as CEO
May 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Heaf has been named CEO of the personal care and beauty retailer as its second chief in less than three years. He will begin work Monday as the personal care giant looks to broaden its customer base.
Biden shares thanks for 'love and support' after prostate cancer diagnosis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden shares thanks for 'love and support' after prostate cancer diagnosis
May 19 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden sent out a thank you Monday to those who have shown concern since it was announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Mexican navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mexican navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
May 18 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a Mexican Navy training vessel struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, snapping the ship's three masts and leaving some crew members hanging high above the water waiting for rescuers to ar
Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio
May 19 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.
Trump, Putin to hold phone call on ending Ukraine war
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump, Putin to hold phone call on ending Ukraine war
May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Monday about ending the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to unleash barrages of drone attacks on its war-torn neighbor.
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
May 18 (UPI) -- The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill a rare Sunday night vote.
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans are expressing confidence they will apprehend the remaining seven of 10 escaped inmates on the loose as they increase the reward for information on the whereabouts of the fugitives.
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
May 19 (UPI) -- Two adults are dead, an infant is injured and a 5-year-old is missing after multiple people were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities and officials said.
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
May 18 (UPI) -- Negotiators from the state of New Jersey and the union representing hundreds of locomotive engineers announced they reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, ending the first statewide transit strike in four decades.

