Alabama weather service radio offline for updates as severe storms threaten state

May 19 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service in Alabama warned Monday that weather radio broadcasts are offline for routine maintenance as severe storms are forecast to hit the state Tuesday.

The weather service said while all watches and warnings will be released over the next few days, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Weather Radio transmitters will be offline during that time. Severe storms are forecast Tuesday for much of Alabama.

"NWS local offices plan to inform listeners both on-air and on their websites when updates are scheduled," according to the NOAA Weather Radio website. NOAA Weather Radio is a network of stations that broadcasts warnings and weather information from the National Weather Service. The Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System, or AWIPS, went offline Monday and will remain down through Wednesday.

"Our Weather Radio broadcasts have concluded and will remain unavailable until our system updates are complete," NWS Birmingham wrote Monday in a post on X. "Weather products will continue to be transmitted via the Internet, weather apps and wireless emergency alerts."

NWS Birmingham systems are undergoing required upgrades. Our Weather Radio broadcasts have concluded and will remain unavailable until our system updates are complete. Weather products will continue to be transmitted via the internet, weather apps and wireless emergency alerts. pic.twitter.com/KbLRFtaTy5— NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) May 19, 2025

"During the time of the update, forecast operations will be conducted in conjunction with our service back-up office in Peachtree City in Georgia to minimize any potential interruption to services," the National Weather Service said Monday. "No impacts to our core services of forecast products and weather watches, warnings and advisories are expected during this period."

The software updates will impact transmitters across northern and central Alabama. The NWS said its forecast office in Birmingham will remain open and staffed during the maintenance.

Approximately 31 million people from Texas, north to Iowa, could see severe storms starting Monday with forecasts showing strong winds, hail and tornadoes. That risk will shift Tuesday to Louisiana and north into Alabama and Indiana.

The NWS is urging Alabama residents to gather several weather sources -- the Internet, weather apps and local emergency management -- to ensure they receive all severe weather warnings in order to stay safe over the next few days.

Deadly storms and tornadoes over the weekend hit 10 different states, including Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky, where at least 28 people were killed.