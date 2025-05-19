Pope Leo XIV meets with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Vice President and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pope Leo XIV on Monday. Photo by Vatican Media/EPA-EFE

May 19 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

Vance and Rubio held a private audience with Leo before they joined in talks with him and the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

The Vatican described the Monday talks as "cordial" and said the trio discussed topics "of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom" and how the Catholic Church can work together with the Trump administration.

"Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, during which hope was expressed that humanitarian law and international law be respected in areas of conflict and that there be a negotiated solution between the parties involved," the Vatican said.

The meeting came after Vance and Rubio attended Leo's inaugural homily at the Vatican on Sunday.

"It was an honor to join so many of the faithful at the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV this morning!" Vance, a Catholic convert, wrote on X Sunday.

Rubio also wrote on X that he was "honored" to attend the mass and called for people to "unite in prayer" for Leo as the first American pope.

While in Rome, Vance also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The meetings preceded a call scheduled for Monday between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin for further talks on the war.