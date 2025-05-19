U.S. News
May 19, 2025 / 5:02 AM / Updated at 6:24 AM

Trump, Putin to hold phone call on ending Ukraine war

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the G20 Japan Summit on June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Trump and Putin are scheduled to talk 10 a.m. EDT Monday about ending the war in Ukraine. White House File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI
President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin during the G20 Japan Summit on June 28, 2019, in Osaka, Japan. Trump and Putin are scheduled to talk 10 a.m. EDT Monday about ending the war in Ukraine. White House File Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with President Vladimir Putin on Monday about ending the war in Ukraine as the Kremlin continues to unleash barrages of drone attacks on its war-torn neighbor.

Trump announced the planned call in a Truth Social post, saying the two leaders were scheduled to speak by phone to discuss stopping the "bloodbath" of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

After speaking with Putin, Trump said he would talk with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and then, together, they would speak with NATO members.

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a cease-fire will take place and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end," Trump wrote.

Related

European leaders spoke on Sunday ahead of the Putin-Trump call.

A statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he, along with the leaders of Italy, France and Germany, "discussed the need for an unconditional cease-fire and for President Putin to take peace talks seriously."

"They also discussed the use of sanctions if Russia failed to engage seriously in a cease-fire and peace talks," 10 Downing Street said.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the quad-nation talks.

"Tomorrow, President Putin must show he wants peace by accepting the 30-day unconditional cease-fire proposed by President Trump and backed by Ukraine and Europe," the French president said on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said they all support Trump's efforts for "a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Overnight Sunday, Russia launched dozens of drones at several Ukrainian cities.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement it "neutralized" 76 of the Iran-made Shahed-type drones, shooting down 41 of them. The other 35 were lost due to electronic warfare.

From Saturday night into Sunday, Russia launched 273 drones at Ukraine, of which 88 were shot down and 128 lost, it said.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the attack marked "the largest single drone strike of the war."

Trump -- who had campaigned on ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House -- has been seeking a quick resolution to the conflict since his inauguration in January.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine did take place in Istanbul late last week, though expectations of progress were low. Putin did not attend the talks he proposed and Trump declared "nothing's going to happen" until he and Putin spoke.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, told ABC News' This Week on Sunday that the U.S. president call with Putin over the phone "is going to clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place that we need to get to."

"I think it's going to be a very successful call," he said, adding that Trump and Putin "know each other."

"The president is determined to get something done here," he said. "And, hopefully, if he can't do it, then nobody can."

Latest Headlines

House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
May 18 (UPI) -- The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill a rare Sunday night vote.
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large
May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans are expressing confidence they will apprehend the remaining seven of 10 escaped inmates on the loose as they increase the reward for information on the whereabouts of the fugitives.
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
May 19 (UPI) -- Two adults are dead, an infant is injured and a 5-year-old is missing after multiple people were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities and officials said.
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
May 18 (UPI) -- Negotiators from the state of New Jersey and the union representing hundreds of locomotive engineers announced they reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, ending the first statewide transit strike in four decades.
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
May 18 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate that has spread to his bones but is treatable, his office said on Sunday.
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
May 18 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a Mexican Navy training vessel struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, snapping the ship's three masts and leaving some crew members hanging high above the water waiting for rescuers to ar
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
May 18 (UPI) -- Capital One Financial services has completed its acquisition of former credit card rival Discover Financial Service, the companies announced on Sunday.
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
May 18 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man on Sunday has been tentatively identified as the suspect in an explosion outside a Southern California fertility clinic that injured four and and killed one.
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
May 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will allow the sale of devices that enable standard rifles to operate like machine guns, a move that angered gun control groups.
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States may impose regional tariffs rather than issue blanket ones as a deadline approaches for racing a global plan, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday.

Trending Stories

DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
House Budget Committee advances Trump legislative agenda bill
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect

Follow Us