2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio

May 19 (UPI) -- Two adults are dead, a baby is injured and a 5-year-old is missing after multiple people were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities and officials said.

Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez told reporters at a brief press conference Sunday night that the victims appear to be a family from Indiana on a fishing trip. The two deceased have been identified as a 58-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter.

A 1-year-old was transported to the a local hospital, and responders are searching the Sandusky River for the missing 5-year-old, he said. The condition of the baby was not known.

"This is a very, very unfortunate tragedy that has hit our community today," Sanchez said.

The Fremont Police Department said in a statement online that emergency crews were working near the Miles Newton Bridge, where the incident occurred. The bridge is currently closed, it added.

Crews responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. EDT, WTVG reported. The involved train began moving again at about 11 p.m.

This is a developing story.