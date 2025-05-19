U.S. News
May 19, 2025 / 3:26 AM

New Orleans authorities confident they'll recapture 7 jail escapees still at large

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Dkenan Dennis, 24, is one of three detainees to escape from the Orleans Parish jail on Friday to be recaptured. Hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers continue to hunt for seven more fugitives. Photo courtesy of Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Dkenan Dennis, 24, is one of three detainees to escape from the Orleans Parish jail on Friday to be recaptured. Hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers continue to hunt for seven more fugitives. Photo courtesy of Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook

May 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Orleans are expressing confidence they will apprehend the remaining seven of 10 escaped inmates on the loose as they increase the reward for information on the whereabouts of the fugitives.

"We're confident at this time that we have actionable intelligence on all seven of these fugitives, and we hope in the coming day -- if not the coming hours -- that we have them all apprehended," Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges told reporters Sunday in a press conference.

Ten detainees escaped police custody at the Orleans Parish jail early Friday, sparking a manhunt that has so far led to the recapture of three of them.

A reward was offered for information resulting in any of their arrests, which was increased to $20,000 Sunday, with the FBI doubling its reward to $10,000 per inmate, while both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Crime Stoppers were each increasing their rewards to $5,000 an inmate.

Related

"We need the public's help and we cannot do it alone," Hodges said. "More importantly, if you are helping and assisting these fugitives, allowing them to remain uncaptured and not brought to justice, there will be consequences and there may be charges for you."

Hodges emphasized that the recapture of these inmates occurred within the first 24 hours of their escape due to help from the public. Dkenan Dennis, 24, Kendell Myles, 23, and a 15-year-old male, have been relocated to another Louisiana state facility for their safety and the safety of others, Hodges said.

The seven inmates who remain at large have been identified as Corey Boyd, 19, Derrick Groves, 27, Jermaine Donald, 42, Lenton VanBuren, 26, Antoine Massey, 32, Leo Tate, 31, and Gary Price, 21.

"These are violent criminals and they escaped and they have consequences for their actions," Hodges said.

FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp told reporters they "strongly believe" the escaped inmates are receiving help to evade capture.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said jail officials discovered the breakout at 8:30 a.m. local Friday during a routine headcount.

It was learned that the detainees were able to exit Thursday night due to "defective locks and doors," it said.

They next broke through a locked cell door at about 12:23 a.m. Friday before breaching a wall behind a toilet in their housing unit and then exiting the jail through a door at about 1 a.m., scaled a wall and fled across the interstate.

Three staff members have been suspended without pay amid an internal investigation into facility operations and supervision practices in connection to the escape, the sheriff's office said.

More than 200 officers with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the manhunt.

Latest Headlines

2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead, child missing after train hits pedestrians in northern Ohio
May 19 (UPI) -- Two adults are dead, an infant is injured and a 5-year-old is missing after multiple people were struck by a train in northern Ohio, authorities and officials said.
House Budget Committee advances 'Big Beautiful Bill" in late Sunday session
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House Budget Committee advances 'Big Beautiful Bill" in late Sunday session
May 18 (UPI) -- The House Budget Committee advanced President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" in a rare Sunday night vote.
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
BLET, New Jersey Transit reach tentative agreement, ending three-day strike
May 18 (UPI) -- Negotiators from the state of New Jersey and the union representing hundreds of locomotive engineers announced they reached a tentative agreement on Sunday, ending the first statewide transit strike in four decades.
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
May 18 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate that has spread to his bones but is treatable, his office said on Sunday.
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
May 18 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a Mexican Navy training vessel struck the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, snapping the ship's three masts and leaving some crew members hanging high above the water waiting for rescuers to ar
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
May 18 (UPI) -- Capital One Financial services has completed its acquisition of former credit card rival Discover Financial Service, the companies announced on Sunday.
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
May 18 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man on Sunday has been tentatively identified as the suspect in an explosion outside a Southern California fertility clinic that injured four and and killed one.
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
May 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will allow the sale of devices that enable standard rifles to operate like machine guns, a move that angered gun control groups.
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States may impose regional tariffs rather than issue blanket ones as a deadline approaches for racing a global plan, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday.
1 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas Athletic Club Shooting; suspect killed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas Athletic Club Shooting; suspect killed
May 17 (UPI) -- A man with a long gun entered a Las Vegas Athletic Club gym Friday afternoon and killed an employee and injured three others before police shot and killed him.

Trending Stories

DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
Capital One completes acquisition of Discover
House Budget Committee advances 'Big Beautiful Bill" in late Sunday session
House Budget Committee advances 'Big Beautiful Bill" in late Sunday session
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect

Follow Us