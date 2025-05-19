Trending
May 19, 2025 / 7:35 PM

Fourth air traffic control outage affects Newark airport for 2 seconds

By Allen Cone
A United Airlines airplane comes in for a landing at Newark Liberty International Airport as seen through power lines on a street in New Jersey on March 28. Since April 28, the airport has been hit with four control outages from the center in Philadelphia. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday is investigating after another outage at the Philadelphia air traffic control center responsible for handling flights at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA said the control center lost radio frequencies for two seconds at around 11:35 a.m. EDT.

All aircraft "remained safely separated," the FAA said in a statement to CBS News.

The FAA told Fox News that Philadelphia TRACON Area C "lost radio frequencies." This is the same control area that has encountered other problems.

In addition, the FAA issued a ground delay at airport from 2:07 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. because of "staffing." Flights to Newark had an average delay of 23 minutes Monday, which the FAA said was related to staffing issues.

This is the fourth technical problem that has involved the New Jersey airport since April 28. The control center also has been dealing with staffing shortages.

The first one led to delays and cancellations after radar screens went blank for 90 seconds and radios were out for 30 seconds. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association told Fox News the center "temporarily lost radar and communications with the aircraft under their control, unable to see, hear or talk to them."

A second outage on May 9 interrupted communications for 90 seconds, resulting in more flight disruptions.

A third outage two days later of 45 seconds also halted flights and delayed others amid staffing shortages.

A veteran controller told NBC News that personnel guiding planes into Newark airport have lost radar contact with pilots "at least eight or nine times in recent months" and on at least two other times since August.

Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said upgrades to the nation's air traffic control system are underway. They include new software and equipment in a revamp that will cost "tens of billions of dollars," according to Duffy.

The existing system relies on decades-old technology, and replacement parts are being bought on eBay or made with 3D printers, Duffy told members of a Senate Appropriations subcommittee in April.

Also, the agency is replacing aging copper wire in the area that may have caused the problem. And the failed backup system is being looked at.

The New York Times reported on Monday that just three air traffic controllers were monitoring traffic at Newark during a shift that is supposed to have 14.

Thirty-eight certified professional controllers are needed to operate the center that handles Newark flights but only 22 are currently filled, the FAA notes in the meeting announcement. Five controllers took a 45-day trauma leave after the April 28 outages.

The airport, the 41st busiest airport in the world, typically has 1,000 flights a day, including around 440 by United.

The FAA is considering reducing flights at the airport where one of the three runways is closed for long-planned rehab work.

The FAA wants to cut the maximum arrival rate of 28 aircraft an hour until the airport completes construction on the runway. It then would be raised to a maximum 34 an hour until Oct. 25

