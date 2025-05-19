Trending
May 19, 2025 / 8:35 PM

HHS sends first self-deportees to Honduras, Colombia on charter with $1,000 stipends

By Allen Cone
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem receives a tour of the Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26. The Trimp administration has ramped up deporting, including paying nationals $1,000 to self-deport. File photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- The first immigrants who agreed to self-deport and accept a $1,000 stipend left on a chartered flight out of the United States on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said.

The flight took 64 nationals -- 26 from Colombia and 38 from Honduras -- back home in "Project Homecoming." They boarded a charter bus and then a World Atlantic Airlines charter that left Houston at 9:30 a.m. CDT. Children were given toys and everyone received a lunch bag.

"This was a voluntary charter flight, not an ICE enforcement operation," DHS said in a news release, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"All participants were offered the same benefits as any illegal alien who self-deports using the CBP Home App. They received travel assistance, a $1,000 stipend, and preserved the possibility they could one day return to the United States legally."

Earlier this month, HHS announced the program.

They said migrants typically would be given about three weeks to prepare to depart.

"Today, DHS conducted its first Project Homecoming charter flight of 64 individuals who voluntarily chose to self-deport to their home counties of Honduras and Colombia," Secretary Kristi Noem said. "If you are here illegally, use the CBP Home App to take control of your departure and receive financial support to return home. If you don't, you will be subjected to fines, arrest, deportation and will never be allowed to return. If you are in this country illegally, self-deport NOW and preserve your opportunity to potentially return the legal, right way."

The app was redesigned from the Biden administration's CBP One, which allowed migrants to schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make an initial claim of asylum.

In February, DHS launched a multimillion-dollar advertising campaign warning undocumented migrants that they will be deported if they are in the United States.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association cautioned people against self-reporting and taking the stipend.

"AILA cautions individuals when reviewing the announcement to understand it is deceptive and gives people the impression there are no consequences, such as being barred from returning in the future," AILA said. No one should accept this without first obtaining good legal advice from an immigration attorney or other qualified representative."

The group said the offer may be a "trap."

"It is unethical for the government to tell people 'Self-Deportation Is Safe' but not explain the hardship and legal risks to them, especially for people who do not have an attorney and will not know their rights under the law," the group said.

HHS posted photos of migrants headed to their Central American countries.

HHS noted returnees to Honduras were also eligible for $100 in government assistance and food vouchers.

The Colombian government provided social services from the Family Welfare Institute and the Department of Social Prosperity.

The self-deportation plan comes amid other ways the Trump administration is trying to deport migrants.

The State Department is using AI to monitor social media of foreign students for alleged "pro-Hamas" sympathies. The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1958 are being used to deport people with supposed criminal records.

The Trump administration through the end of March arrested more than 158,000 unregistered immigrants, including more than 600 suspected members of the Tren de Aragua gang. Of the arrests, 75% had convictions or pending charges, DHS said.

During November when Joe Biden was president, U.S. agents arrested more than 21,000 unauthorized immigrants -- about one-third of Trump's numbers.

Illegal border crossings have plunged to the lowest level in decades.

In March, there were 7,181 encounters at the border, which is a 95% reduction from 136,473 in the same month a year ago and 97% from 2022 of 211,181.

In April, it was roughly 8,400.

