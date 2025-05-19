Biden shares thanks for 'love and support' after prostate cancer diagnosis

May 19 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden sent out a thank you Monday to those who have shown concern since it was announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden posted to his social media outlets Monday, "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

A Biden spokesperson confirmed Sunday that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that was discovered Friday after he had experienced urination issues. It was also found that the disease has metastasized to his bones and was considered to have a Gleason score of nine, which is seen as a "high-grade" level of cancer that can spread quickly.

However, the cancer appears to be a hormone-sensitive type, which allows for efficient management.

Several current and former holders of public office have since sent well wishes to Biden, from both sides of the American political landscape.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis," wrote President Donald Trump to Truth Social Sunday. "We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family," posted former President Barack Obama to his social media Sunday. "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery."

Then-Vice President Biden was the lead advocate of the "Cancer Moonshot" cancer cure initiative launched by the White House during the Obama administration and then re-launched it in 2022 as President.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis," wrote former Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday. "We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter, and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership."

"We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Cancer has directly impacted the Biden family before, as the former President's son Beau Biden died at age 46 in 2015 from an aggressive form of brain cancer.