House Budget Committee plans late Sunday vote on 'Big Beautiful Bill"

May 18 (UPI) -- The House Budget Committee has scheduled a rare Sunday night session in an attempt to advance President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

The panel of 21 Republicans and 16 Democrats plans to convene at 10 p.m. Committee passage of the bill is necessary to put it on the floor for a vote later this week and before Memorial Day. Congress needs to pass the budget bill by July, mainly because of a deadline in mid-July to address the debt limit and avoid a default.

The bill for fiscal year 2026, which begins Oct. 1, is 1,116 pages and roughly $7 trillion. The last time Congress passed all 12 regular appropriations bills on time, before the start of a new fiscal year, was in 1996. Since then, Congress has relied heavily on continuing resolutions and omnibus appropriations bills to fund the government.

In fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent $6.8 trillion.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Fox News Sunday that Republicans still are "on track" to pass the bill by the end of this week. Some Republican hardliners and moderates have opposed to the bill along with all Democrats.

"We're on track, working around the clock to deliver this nation-shaping legislation for the American people as soon as possible," Johnson said. "All 11 of our committees have wrapped up their work, and they spent less and saved more than even we've projected initially. This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that we have here."

If the Budget Committee passes the bill, it goes before the Rules Committee. In the House, Republicans have a 220-213 majority with two vacancies after two Democrats died.

"It's very important for people to understand why we're being so aggressive on the timetable and why this really is so important," Johnson said. "This is the vehicle through which we will deliver on the mandate the American people gave us during the last election. You're going to have historic savings for the American people, historic tax relief for American workers, historic investments in border security.

"At the same time, we're restoring American energy dominance, and we're rebuilding the defense industrial base, and we're ensuring that programs like Medicaid and SNAP are strengthened for U.S. citizens who need and deserve them and not being squandered away by illegal aliens and persons who are ineligible to receive them and are cheating the system."

On Friday, Budget Committee hard-liners blocked the package from moving forward -- mainly over when Medicaid work requirements will commence. Under the current legislation, Medicaid requirements will kick in during 2029. Some conservatives want it to start as soon as 2027.

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, who voted against advancing the bill, told CNN on Saturday that the earlier date was necessary for his vote. Another key budget holdouts are Chip Roy of Texas, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

The Center on Budget and Policies Priorities estimates 36 million Medicaid enrollees could be at risk of losing coverage because of potential work requirements and other factors.

In December, there were 78,532,341 on Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, according to the agency. That includes 71,275,237 enrolled in Medicaid and 7,257,104 in CHIPS.

"Some of the states have -- it takes them some time," Johnson said. "We've learned in this process to change their systems and to make sure that these stringent requirements that we will put on that to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse, can actually be implemented. So, we're working with them [hardliners] to make sure what the earliest possible date is to put into law something that will actually be useful. I think we've got to compromise on that. I think we'll work it out," Johnson claimed."

If the House passes a bill, it goes to the Senate. Johnson said he hopes the Senate won't alter the bill, which means it goes back to the House.

"The package that we send over there will be one that was very carefully negotiated and delicately balanced, and we hope that they [Senate] don't make many modifications to it, because that will ensure its passage quickly," he said.

Holdouts also want to accelerate the phasing out of tax credits for green energy projects under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill also includes a big increase for the Defense Department and to national security. There are cuts to federal health and nutrition programs and energy programs.

It's a balancing act for Johnson because some changes may anger House moderates. They are phasing out the tax credits and cuts to Medicaid benefits. Trump has vowed not to cut Medicaid.

Someswing-district House Republicans want to raise the tax rate on top earners to offset the cost of lifting the cap on how much their constituents can deduct in their state and local taxes, known as SALT.

"Allowing the top tax rate to expire and returning from 37% to 39.6% for individuals earning $609,350 or more and married couples earning $731,200 or more breathes $300 billion of new life into the One Big, Beautiful Bill," Rep. Nick LaLota of New York told CNN on Saturday.