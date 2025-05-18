U.S. News
May 18, 2025 / 4:32 PM

Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Former President Joe Biden, pictured at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said on Friday. File photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Former President Joe Biden, pictured at Joint Base Andrews on Jan. 20, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, his office said on Friday. File photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate that spread to his bones but is treatable, his office said Sunday.

Last week, Biden was evaluated after a small nodule was found on his prostate, which doctors told him required further examination.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office said in a statement to CNN and CBS.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," his office said. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Doctors removed a cancerous skin lesion from his chest while he was president in February 2023.

Biden's son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015.

Read More

Latest Headlines

FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
FBI identifies lone fatality in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing as suspect
May 18 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man on Sunday has been tentatively identified as the suspect in an explosion outside a Southern California fertility clinic that injured four and and killed one.
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ permits sale of triggers that allow rifles to fire like machine guns
May 18 (UPI) -- The federal government will allow the sale of devices that enable standard rifles to operate like machine guns, a move that angered gun control groups.
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration eyes regional tariffs as global deal deadline looms
May 18 (UPI) -- The United States may impose regional tariffs rather than issue blanket ones as a deadline approaches for racing a global plan, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday.
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mexican navy ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, killing two people
May 18 (UPI) -- Two people are dead after a Mexican marine navy vessel struck the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday, snapping the ship's three masts and leaving some crew members hanging high above the water.
1 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas Athletic Club Shooting; suspect killed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
1 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas Athletic Club Shooting; suspect killed
May 17 (UPI) -- A man with a long gun entered a Las Vegas Athletic Club gym Friday afternoon and killed an employee and injured three others before police shot and killed him.
1 dead, 5 injured by 'intentional' Palm Springs, Calif., car explosion
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
1 dead, 5 injured by 'intentional' Palm Springs, Calif., car explosion
May 17 (UPI) -- A car explosion killed one and injured five in Palm Springs, Calif., Saturday morning during what local police are calling an "intentional act."
'Eat the tariffs,' Trump tells Walmart and China
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Eat the tariffs,' Trump tells Walmart and China
May 17 (UPI) -- A recent Walmart earnings report citing tariffs as a potential reason for raising prices promoted President Donald Trump to tell the world's largest retailer to "eat the tariffs."
Maryland's Gov. Moore vetoes proposed reparations commission
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Maryland's Gov. Moore vetoes proposed reparations commission
May 17 (UPI) -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore vetoed a measure that would have created a commission to study reparations in the former slave state.
Court allows Trump to stop collective bargaining for thousands of federal workers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Court allows Trump to stop collective bargaining for thousands of federal workers
May 17 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court reversed a lower court decision, allowing President Donald Trump to move ahead with a directive to end collective bargaining rights for thousands of federal workers.
Tornadoes ravage St. Louis; five dead, dozens injured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tornadoes ravage St. Louis; five dead, dozens injured
May 17 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, dozens injured and more than 80,000 left without power as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ravaged St. Louis.

Trending Stories

Court allows Trump to stop collective bargaining for thousands of federal workers
Court allows Trump to stop collective bargaining for thousands of federal workers
'Eat the tariffs,' Trump tells Walmart and China
'Eat the tariffs,' Trump tells Walmart and China
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
Trump to discuss end of 'bloodbath' with Putin, Zelensky
Iranian asylum seekers charged with spying, targeting U.K. journalists
Iranian asylum seekers charged with spying, targeting U.K. journalists
Manhunt underway after mass shooting kills 8 in South Africa
Manhunt underway after mass shooting kills 8 in South Africa

Follow Us