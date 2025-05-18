Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive,' but treatable form of prostate cancer

May 18 (UPI) -- Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate that spread to his bones but is treatable, his office said Sunday.

Last week, Biden was evaluated after a small nodule was found on his prostate, which doctors told him required further examination.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," his office said in a statement to CNN and CBS.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," his office said. "While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

Doctors removed a cancerous skin lesion from his chest while he was president in February 2023.

Biden's son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015.