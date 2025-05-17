U.S. News
May 17, 2025 / 12:48 PM

Tornadoes ravage St. Louis; five dead, dozens injured

By Karen Butler
Tornadoes tore through St. Louis on Friday during punishing thunderstoms, killing 5, injuring dozens and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Photo courtesy St. Louis Police Department/Twitter
Tornadoes tore through St. Louis on Friday during punishing thunderstoms, killing 5, injuring dozens and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Photo courtesy St. Louis Police Department/Twitter

May 17 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, dozens injured and more than 115,000 left without power as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ravaged St. Louis.

The St. Louis Police Department confirmed the fatalities on X Friday night, noting there was "significant damage" to North and West St. Louis City.

"We're going to have a lot of work to do in the coming days. There is no doubt there, but tonight, we are focused on life, saving lives and keeping people safe and allowing our community to grieve," St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said at a press briefing.

Spencer also said most of the damage occurred near Kingshighway and Delmar boulevards near the city line.

An emergency curfew was enacted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday into Saturday to keep people off of the streets while debris and powerlines were removed.

Residents are encouraged to report downed powerlines to Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.

Latest Headlines

Moody's becomes final credit agency to downgrade U.S. debt rating
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Moody's becomes final credit agency to downgrade U.S. debt rating
May 17 (UPI) -- Moody's Ratings downgraded U.S. debt, becoming the last of the three major credit rating agencies to move in that direction.
Inmates who escaped New Orleans jail had inside help, officials say
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Inmates who escaped New Orleans jail had inside help, officials say
May 16 (UPI) -- New surveillance footage from the Orleans Parish jail shows the moment ten detainees escaped from custody early Friday morning, sparking a massive manhunt, as officials said the escapees had inside help.
Supreme Court blocks Trump from using Alien Enemies Act for deportations
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks Trump from using Alien Enemies Act for deportations
May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court rules administration must give Venezuelans more time to challenge deportation under Alien Enemies Act.
U.S. Navy announces updates for preservation of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S. Navy announces updates for preservation of Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona
May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Friday announced its plans for a preservation project coordinated with the National Park Service for Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona that includes the removal of its aging mooring platforms.
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
May 15 (UPI) -- A man convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995 was executed at 6:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
May 16 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that DHS and Secret Service are investigating a since-deleted picture former FBI Director James Comey published online as a threat targeting President Donald Trump.
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
May 16 (UPI) -- Charter Communications, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States, announced a merger Friday with privately held Cox Communications in a multi-billion-dollar deal.
Republican hard-liners defy Trump, Johnson as megabill fails to advance
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Republican hard-liners defy Trump, Johnson as megabill fails to advance
May 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill is slated to go through the House Budget Committee Friday, but it could be derailed by a handful of dissatisfied House Republicans.
Cold storm to bring rain, snow and thunder to western U.S. this weekend
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Cold storm to bring rain, snow and thunder to western U.S. this weekend
As a storm tracks across the West this weekend, it will generate enough cold air for snow to fall over some of the higher elevations from the Cascades to the Wasatch and northern and central Rockies.
Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
May 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments Friday from the Trump administration to determine if the government has the legal privilege to not share details about its actions taken toward the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

