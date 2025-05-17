Tornadoes ravage St. Louis; five dead, dozens injured

May 17 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, dozens injured and more than 115,000 left without power as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ravaged St. Louis.
The St. Louis Police Department confirmed the fatalities on X Friday night, noting there was "significant damage" to North and West St. Louis City.
"We're going to have a lot of work to do in the coming days. There is no doubt there, but tonight, we are focused on life, saving lives and keeping people safe and allowing our community to grieve," St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said at a press briefing.
Spencer also said most of the damage occurred near Kingshighway and Delmar boulevards near the city line.
An emergency curfew was enacted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday into Saturday to keep people off of the streets while debris and powerlines were removed.
Residents are encouraged to report downed powerlines to Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.