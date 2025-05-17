Tornadoes ravage St. Louis; five dead, dozens injured

Tornadoes tore through St. Louis on Friday during punishing thunderstoms, killing 5, injuring dozens and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. Photo courtesy St. Louis Police Department/Twitter

May 17 (UPI) -- Five people were killed, dozens injured and more than 115,000 left without power as tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ravaged St. Louis.

Please pray for St. Louis. Our officers will be working around the clock with @STLFireDept as we continue to respond to storm-related emergencies. pic.twitter.com/htquTGsCCk— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 17, 2025

The St. Louis Police Department confirmed the fatalities on X Friday night, noting there was "significant damage" to North and West St. Louis City.

"We're going to have a lot of work to do in the coming days. There is no doubt there, but tonight, we are focused on life, saving lives and keeping people safe and allowing our community to grieve," St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said at a press briefing.

Police officers and firefighters are doing everything they can to respond to calls. There is significant damage to North and West St. Louis City. At this point, we can confirm at least four people have died. #STL pic.twitter.com/dXyCKSIRrO— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) May 16, 2025

Spencer also said most of the damage occurred near Kingshighway and Delmar boulevards near the city line.

An emergency curfew was enacted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday into Saturday to keep people off of the streets while debris and powerlines were removed.

Residents are encouraged to report downed powerlines to Ameren Missouri at 800-552-7583.