1 dead, 3 injured in Las Vegas Athletic Club Shooting; suspect killed

May 17 (UPI) -- A man with a long gun entered a Las Vegas Athletic Club gym Friday afternoon and killed an employee and injured three others before police shot and killed him.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. PDT at the LVAC location on Lake Mead and Rainbow Blvd. in northwest Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Athletic club officials on Saturday identified the deceased shooting victim as longtime employee Edgar Quinonez.

"Edgar was a beloved part of the LVAC family for 15 years," the LVAC said Saturday in an Instagram post.

"In that time he became so much more than a colleague. He was a source of kindness, dedication and positivity," the LVAC said. "His presence touched the lives of so many members and teammates, and his impact will never be forgotten.

"We are praying for Edgar's family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed.

Local police responded to the scene within minutes of the shooting and shot the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The three surviving shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have not revealed the shooter's name or a possible motive for the attack.