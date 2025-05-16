Trump executive order reduces VOA staff by almost 600

May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the firing of almost 600 employees with the publicly-funded Voice of America, representing about a third of the broadcaster's staff.

"Today, in compliance with President Trump's Executive Order titled, Continuing the Reduction of the Federal Bureaucracy, dated March 14, 2025, the US Agency for Global Media initiated measures to eliminate the non-statutory components and functions to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law," U.S. Agency for Global Media Senior Adviser Kari Lake said on the agency's website late Thursday.

"This action will impact the agency's workforce at USAGM, Voice of America, Office of Cuba Broadcasting, and all Grantees. Most USAGM staff affected by this action will be placed on paid-administrative leave beginning Saturday, March 15, 2025, and remain on leave until further notice."

"Buckle up. There's more to come," Lake said in an email to the Washington Post.

The USAGM is the agency responsible for VOA, which provides non-partisan news content in countries across the world, including China, Iran, Russia and others with limited freedom of the press.

The bulk of Voice of America's approximately 1,350 full-time employees were not affected by the latest executive order, which targets mostly contractors.

Lake confirmed 584 positions were affected.

VOA director Michael Abramowitz told staff he is "heartbroken," The Post reported, citing an internal memo.

"Some of VOA's most talented journalists have been [personal services contractors] - many of whom have escaped tyranny in their home countries to tell America's story of freedom and democracy," Abramowitz wrote in the memo.

Trump's executive order aims to continue "the reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary."

The president has previously called the agency "anti-American" and accused it of broadcasting "propaganda."

The news comes despite a federal judge in April ordering the Trump administration to restore funding and staffing to Voice of America and its affiliated news services. At the time, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth deemed the administration's cuts to be unconstitutional.

Trump in mid-March signed an executive order to reduce the scope of the federal government, which targeted the USGM and VOA.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced a "phased return" of VOA staff following court rulings.

Lake in her statement said the agency would continue its international broadcast of U.S. news, but vowed once again to cut excessive spending.

"While at USAGM, I vow to fully implement President Trump's executive orders in his mission to reduce the size and scope of the federal government," Lake said in the statement, adding the reductions are within what is "statutorily required by law."

"The US Agency for Global media will continue to deliver on all statutory programs that fall under the agency's purview and shed everything that is not statutorily required. I fully support the President's executive order. Waste, fraud, and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn't have to fund it," Lake wrote.