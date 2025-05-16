U.S. News
May 16, 2025 / 7:45 PM

Supreme Court blocks Trump from using Alien Enemies Act for deportations

Venezuelan migrants need more time to file challenges appealing their deportations, court says.

By Adam Schrader
Late Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Supreme Court extended its order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from quickly deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 6 | Late Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Supreme Court extended its order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration from quickly deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.

May 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday blocked the administration of President Donald Trump from using the rare wartime Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan detainees accused of being members of violent gangs.

The Supreme Court, in its decision, also rebuked judges from a U.S. District Court in North Texas for waiting too long to act on urgent requests related to the impending deportations.

The decision, which sent the case for deliberation back to the Fifth Circuit court, effectively blocks any removals under the Alien Enemies Act until the case can be properly reviewed.

The case is rooted in an April 17 request from two Venezuelan detainees for a temporary restraining order to stop their removal from the United States, which the district court denied that evening.

Later that night, the two detainees were given notice of their imminent removal, leading their lawyers to file a second, emergency request for a temporary restraining order to halt their deportation just after midnight.

"The named applicants, along with putative class members, are entitled to constitutionally adequate notice prior to any removal, in order to pursue appropriate relief," the Supreme Court wrote in its latest ruling.

The lawyers asked the court to rule on the second request or hold a status conference by 1:30 p.m. The district court failed to rule on the request or hold a status conference that day, with their inaction becoming central to the Supreme Court's rebuke.

"A district court's inaction in the face of extreme urgency and a high risk of 'serious, perhaps irreparable,' consequences may have the effect of refusing an injunction," the Supreme Court ruled.

By 3 p.m. on April 18, the lawyers for the detainees appealed to the Fifth Circuit, claiming that the district court's inaction amounted to a constructive denial -- which is when a court does not officially decline a request but acts, or fails to act, in a way that is effectively a denial.

The Supreme Court previously ruled in this case, ordering an emergency injunction that evening to stop the deportations before midnight. That ruling was a procedural hold, not a final ruling, and did not weigh in on the legality of the deportations.

In the days following the emergency injunction, the Fifth Circuit dismissed the appeal, reasoning that the detainees had not given the district court enough time to respond before escalating the case.

This prompted the process for the case to return before the Supreme Court as the detainees asked the high court to treat their emergency application as a formal petition for the court to hear the case, review the lower court's rulings and to settle the constitutional questions raised by their deportations.

The Supreme Court has vacated the Fifth Circuit court's dismissal and sent it back to the lower court for a proper legal review, preventing the government from further deportations until the case can be properly decided.

The high court clarified that, as on April 19, its ruling does not address the underlying merits of each side regarding removals under the Alien Enemies Act.

"We recognize the significance of the Government's national security interests as well as the necessity that such interests be pursued in a manner consistent with the Constitution," the Supreme Court wrote. "In light of the foregoing, lower courts should address AEA cases expeditiously."

Justice Samuel Alito dissented, joined by Clarence Thomas, arguing that the Supreme Court never had the legal authority to step in because there was no valid appeal since the district court never actually denied the temporary restraining order request.

