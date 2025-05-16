11 'armed and dangerous' inmates escape from New Orleans jail

May 16 (UPI) -- Eleven inmates escaped the Orleans Parish jail Friday morning as the New Orleans facility was locked down. Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a press conference the escapees should be considered armed and dangerous.

Louisiana State Police caught one of the suspects, according to CBS affiliate WWL. The sheriff's office identified him as Kendell Myles.

The inmates were discovered missing at an 8:30 a.m. head count.

"We are urging the public to stay alert," Hutson said during a news conference.

One of the escapees, Gary Price, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a people believed to be victims of the inmates were evacuated from their homes and "taken to safety." She urged any witnesses to the crimes of the inmates do the same.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center was fully locked down Friday.

According to WSDU, the inmates dug a hole inside the jail to escape.

Sheriff Hutson said several of the escaped inmates face second-degree murder charges.

The escapees are Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Decannon Dennis and Keith Lewis.

An investigation into the escape is underway as a manhunt continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.