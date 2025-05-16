Trending
U.S. News
May 16, 2025 / 2:09 PM

11 'armed and dangerous' inmates escape from New Orleans jail

One inmate was captured, but 10 remain at large Friday afternoon.

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X

May 16 (UPI) -- Eleven inmates escaped the Orleans Parish jail Friday morning as the New Orleans facility was locked down. Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a press conference the escapees should be considered armed and dangerous.

Louisiana State Police caught one of the suspects, according to CBS affiliate WWL. The sheriff's office identified him as Kendell Myles.

The inmates were discovered missing at an 8:30 a.m. head count.

"We are urging the public to stay alert," Hutson said during a news conference.

One of the escapees, Gary Price, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said a people believed to be victims of the inmates were evacuated from their homes and "taken to safety." She urged any witnesses to the crimes of the inmates do the same.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center was fully locked down Friday.

According to WSDU, the inmates dug a hole inside the jail to escape.

Sheriff Hutson said several of the escaped inmates face second-degree murder charges.

The escapees are Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen, Leo Tate, Kendell Myles, Derrick Groves, Jermain Donald, Corey Boyd, Gary Price, Robert Moody, Decannon Dennis and Keith Lewis.

An investigation into the escape is underway as a manhunt continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
May 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments Friday from the Trump administration to determine if the government has the legal privilege to not share details about its actions taken toward the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Salmon Rushdie attacker gets 25-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Salmon Rushdie attacker gets 25-year prison sentence
May 16 (UPI) -- The man already found guilty of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie was given the maximum-possible prison sentence on Friday in a courthouse in Mayville, N.Y.
Trump executive order reduces VOA staff by almost 600
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Trump executive order reduces VOA staff by almost 600
May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the firing of almost 600 employees with the publicly-funded Voice of America, representing about a third of the broadcaster's staff.
Trump legislative agenda bill faces Republican opposition
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Trump legislative agenda bill faces Republican opposition
May 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill is slated to go through the House Budget Committee Friday, but it could be derailed by a handful of dissatisfied House Republicans.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
May 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX Friday launched another routine Starlink satellite launch from California, the 20th this year.
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
May 16 (UPI) -- Charter Communications, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States announced a merger Friday with privately-held Cox Communications in a multi-billion-dollar deal.
California wrestles with approach to homeless encampments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California wrestles with approach to homeless encampments
May 16 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his model ordinance to address homeless encampments with dignity this week but advocates say the approach ignores real solutions.
Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation for sexual assault
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation for sexual assault
May 16 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Thursday said singer Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation for sexual assault. Four former housekeepers sued him alleging years of sexual abuse that Robinson denies.
United States forms AI partnership with UAE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
United States forms AI partnership with UAE
May 16 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to form an Artificial Intelligence alliance.
New Jersey Transit rail service grinds to a halt as engineers strike
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Jersey Transit rail service grinds to a halt as engineers strike
May 16 (UPI) -- New Jersey Transit engineers went on strike early Friday, after last-minute negotiations on a pay increase fell apart, bringing all rail service to a halt.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'

Follow Us