Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 8:11 PM / Updated at 4:58 PM

Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida

By Mike Heuer & Darryl Coote
Share with X
Convicted murderer Glen Rogers was executed Thursday evening in Florida for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, who was the 34-year-old mother of two. Photo Courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections
Convicted murderer Glen Rogers was executed Thursday evening in Florida for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, who was the 34-year-old mother of two. Photo Courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections

May 15 (UPI) -- Florida executed a man Thursday evening convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995, marking the 16th death row inmate to have their sentenced carried out so far this year in the United States, and the fifth in the Sunshine State.

Glen Rogers, 62, died by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison near Starke. He was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. EDT, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement.

He used his final statement to speak to his victims.

"I know there's a lot of questions that you need answers to," he said, the Tampa Bay Times reported. "I promise you in the near future the questions will be answered and I hope in some way will bring you closure."

Related

He also praised U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Keep making America great," he said. "I'm ready to go."

For his last meal, Rogers had pizza, chocolate cake and a soda, the Florida Department of Corrections told UPI.

His final visitor was his wife, Victoria Zubie, the department said.

A Florida jury in 1997 convicted Rogers of murdering Tina Marie Cribbs, 34, whom he met in a Hillsborough bar and was the mother of two.

He stole Cribbs' car after killing her and fled Florida before being stopped in Kentucky following a car chase.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Rogers' death warrant last month.

The Florida Supreme Court denied Rogers' last appeal in 2021 after Rogers claimed new evidence showed he endured sexual abuse as a child.

Rogers claimed he was also sexually abused while an inmate at the Training Institute of Central Ohio, which was a now-closed juvenile detention facility.

He also claimed to have repressed the alleged sexual abuse until 2019, but the state's highest court rejected the argument and denied his appeal.

Rogers filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court after DeSantis signed his death warrant, but the nation's highest court denied his appeal.

His death caused the Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty to express remorse, which chastised DeSantis for claiming to support victims of childhood sexual abuse and sex trafficking for killing an alleged victim of childhood sexual abuse.

"Tonight, Florida executed a man they once should have saved," it said in a statement sent to UPI. "His execution did nothing to prevent future victims or future offenders. it is simply one final act of violence to an already devastating story."

"Glen's state-sanctioned murder was the ultimate hypocrisy: Florida's 'commitment' to victims of sex trafficking is nothing more than a sound bite to score political points."

Rogers was also convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1999 in California for the strangulation death of Sandra Gallagher, who was a mother of three.

Rogers met Gallagher in a Van Nuys, Calif., bar and killed her a few weeks before killing Cribbs in Florida.

He also was linked to several other murders and once told police he had killed about 70 people, but Rogers later retracted that claim.

Most of his known or suspected victims were females in their 30s with red hair and petite builds.

Some suggested he might have killed Nicole Simpson Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman, in 1994. During O.J. Simpson's criminal trial, Rogers was presented by the attorneys for the disgraced football star as a potential suspect.

A 2012 TV documentary about Rogers also alleges that he admitted to killing Brown and Goldman and was paid $20,000 by Simpson.

Media often referred to Rogers as the "Casanova killer."

He is the fifth person to be killed by Florida this year, up from only one for all of 2024.

Last week, DeSantis signed the death warrant for the execution of Anthony Floyd Wainwright, whose sentence is scheduled to be carried out at 6 p.m. on June 10.

There have been 16 executions carried out in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee this year.

On Tuesday, there are two scheduled executions, one in Texas and the other in Indiana.

There were 25 executions in the United States last year.

Latest Headlines

DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
May 16 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that DHS and Secret Service are investigating a since-deleted picture former FBI Director James Comey published online as a threat targeting President Donald Trump.
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Charter, Cox Communications merger valued at $34.5B
May 16 (UPI) -- Charter Communications, one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States, announced a merger Friday with privately held Cox Communications in a multi-billion-dollar deal.
Republican hard-liners defy Trump, Johnson as megabill fails to advance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican hard-liners defy Trump, Johnson as megabill fails to advance
May 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's legislative agenda bill is slated to go through the House Budget Committee Friday, but it could be derailed by a handful of dissatisfied House Republicans.
Cold storm to bring rain, snow and thunder to western U.S. this weekend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cold storm to bring rain, snow and thunder to western U.S. this weekend
As a storm tracks across the West this weekend, it will generate enough cold air for snow to fall over some of the higher elevations from the Cascades to the Wasatch and northern and central Rockies.
11 'armed and dangerous' inmates escape from New Orleans jail
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
11 'armed and dangerous' inmates escape from New Orleans jail
May 16 (UPI) -- Eleven inmates escaped the Orleans Parish jail Friday morning as the New Orleans facility was locked down. Sheriff Susan Hutson said during a press conference the escapees should be considered armed and dangerous.
Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info
May 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments Friday from the Trump administration to determine if the government has the legal privilege to not share details about its actions taken toward the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.
Salmon Rushdie attacker gets 25-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Salmon Rushdie attacker gets 25-year prison sentence
May 16 (UPI) -- The man already found guilty of attempting to kill author Salman Rushdie was given the maximum-possible prison sentence on Friday in a courthouse in Mayville, N.Y.
Trump executive order reduces VOA staff by almost 600
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump executive order reduces VOA staff by almost 600
May 16 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the firing of almost 600 employees with the publicly-funded Voice of America, representing about a third of the broadcaster's staff.
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California
May 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX Friday launched another routine Starlink satellite launch from California, the 20th this year.
California wrestles with approach to homeless encampments
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California wrestles with approach to homeless encampments
May 16 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his model ordinance to address homeless encampments with dignity this week but advocates say the approach ignores real solutions.

Trending Stories

DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
DHS, Secret Service investigating James Comey's seashell photo as potential Trump threat
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
Woman missing nearly three weeks in California mountains found alive
Woman missing nearly three weeks in California mountains found alive
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Follow Us