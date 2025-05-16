Trending
Smokey Robinson under criminal investigation for sexual assault

By Doug Cunningham
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Thursday said singer Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation for sexual assault. Four former housekeepers sued him alleging years of sexual abuse that Robinson denies. (L-R) Smokey Robinson and Frances Glandney attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Feb. 5, 2023. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Smokey Robinson is under criminal investigation for sexual assault after he was accused of years of sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed by four former housekeepers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced the investigation on Thursday, saying it "is in the early stages," while providing no further comment.

"Our clients intend to fully cooperate with LASD's ongoing investigation in the pursuit of seeking justice for themselves and others that may have been similarly assaulted by him," John Harris and Herbert Hayden, lawyers for the four women, said in a statement.

Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, said he and Robinson "feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr. Robinson did nothing wrong."

"The record will ultimately demonstrate that this is nothing more than a manufactured lawsuit intended to tarnish the good names of Smokey and Frances Robinson for no other reason than unadulterated avarice," Frost said.

The women filed a lawsuit on May 6 accusing Robinson of years of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence.

It seeks $50 million in damages. The suit also names Robinson's wife Frances, accusing her of causing a hostile work environment.

Robinson is a singer, songwriter and producer inducted into the Rock & Roll hall of Fame in 1987. His career started in the 1960s.

May 16 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled his model ordinance to address homeless encampments with dignity this week but advocates say the approach ignores real solutions.
May 16 (UPI) -- The United States and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to form an Artificial Intelligence alliance.
May 16 (UPI) -- New Jersey Transit engineers went on strike early Friday, after last-minute negotiations on a pay increase fell apart, bringing all rail service to a halt.
May 16 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that DHS and Secret Service are investigating a since-deleted picture former FBI Director James Comey published online as a threat targeting President Donald Trump.
May 16 (UPI) -- A 27-year-old Georgia woman missing nearly three weeks in the California mountains has been found alive, according to authorities.
May 15 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday to ban fluoride in public water, making it the second state to do so.
May 15 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the Midwest and Plains states is under a tornado watch and severe weather conditions are forecast to persist into next week, the National Weather service said Thursday.
May 15 (UPI) -- A man convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995 was executed at 6:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday.
May 15 (UPI) -- Pentagon lawyers are reviewing a request by the Department of Homeland Security for the Defense Department to activate 20,000 National Guard troops to enforce immigration laws.
May 15 (UPI) -- Criminals could be using AI to send malicious texts and voicemails impersonating United States officials, the FBI warned Thursday.

