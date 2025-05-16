SpaceX launches 26 Starlink satellites from California

May 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX Friday launched another routine Starlink satellite launch from California, the 20th this year.

Liftoff for Starlink mission 15-5 was 9:43 a.m. EDT from Vandenburg Space Force base, lofting 26 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster B1093 launched the satellites and then touched down in the Pacific Ocean a little more than eight minutes later on the droneship 'Of Course I Still Love You.'

The launch was live streamed.

Friday's launch brought the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 1,000.

It was the second flight for booster B1093. It was used 39 days ago in the Starlink 11-11 mission launched from Vandenburg.

SpaceX advised that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties could possibly hear sonic booms from the launch.