Judge to consider if 'privilege' gives government right to hide Kilmar Abrego Garcia info

May 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge will hear arguments Friday from the Trump administration to determine if the government has the legal privilege to not share details about its actions taken toward the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia was deported in March to the supermax Terrorism Confinement Center prison, or CECOT, in El Salvador because he was an accused member of the MS-13 gang.

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration in April to return Abrego Garcia, who it said was illegally removed from the United States.

Abrego Garcia's lawyers continue to try to bring him back but allege the federal government has purposefully delayed his return. The Trump administration has since invoked "state secrets privilege," which allows an executive department to withhold information or evidence in a court case because the information or evidence could jeopardize national security.

The administration's use of the privilege has presiding U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis to ask lawyers from both sides of the case to file added legal papers about the administration's use of the privilege.

Abrego Garcia's attorneys filed papers Monday that purport the government has yet to produce any evidence that it has done anything to facilitate the man's release from imprisonment in El Salvador.

Abrego Garcia was born in El Salvador but entered the U.S. illegally in 2011 and had been living in Maryland. He was granted a withholding of removal legal status in 2019 that protected him from deportation due to the risk he would face upon a return to El Salvador from local gangs.

He was one of hundreds of migrants sent by the Trump administration in March to CECOT, and despite the government's acknowledgement that he was incorrectly deported, he has been purported to be a member of the gang MS-13 by immigration officials.

Abrego Garcia's legal team has argued that he was not only never part of MS-13, but was never charged or convicted of any crimes in the United States.