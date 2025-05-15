Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 7:18 PM

Price tag for Washington military parade on Trump birthday approaches $45 million

By Mark Moran
Share with X
President Donald Trump (pictured at the White House in May) has insisted that the June parade is about putting the United States' military strength on display. The event is set to take place on June 14th, Trump's 79th birthday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Donald Trump (pictured at the White House in May) has insisted that the June parade is about putting the United States' military strength on display. The event is set to take place on June 14th, Trump's 79th birthday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The price tag for President Donald Trump's scheduled military parade in June could top $45 million, according to planning documents.

The event is set to take place on June 14th, Trump's 79th birthday, which is also the 250th anniversary of the United States Army, and will feature tanks, warplanes and other military equipment on display in the streets of Washington, as well as 7,500 soldiers stationed in key government office buildings nearby, according to USA Today.

Trump's Democratic critics have said the president is co-opting the parade as an opportunity for self aggrandizement.

"This is Trump," Sen. Jack Reid, R.I., said. "This is all about his ego and making everything about him. The only thing he'd be disappointed about is that he couldn't fly his plane over the parade."

Reid is the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump has insisted that the parade is about putting the United States' military strength on display. He said during a may 4th appearance on NBC's Meet the Press that displaying U.S. military fire power in a parade is "peanuts compared to the value of doing it."

Trump also has been criticized for agreeing to accept a Boeing 747 from Qatar, and has raised concerns over political corruption.

Administration officials have said the parade is an opportunity to show off the world's most powerful military and nod to the enlisted servicemen and women.

Military personnel and equipment are scheduled to begin arriving in the streets several days before the event.

Read More

Latest Headlines

On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship
May 15 (UPI) -- Protesters supported birthright citizenship at the San Jose, Calif., U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices on Thursday.
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
'Christ on Water' painting to be displayed again at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
May 15 (UPI) -- A historic painting that formerly was displayed at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., will be on display once again.
As Trump administration scales back PFAS rules, communities grow frustrated
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
As Trump administration scales back PFAS rules, communities grow frustrated
WASHINGTON, May 15 (UPi) -- This story examines how communities affected by toxic PFAS contamination are reacting to the Trump administration's decision to roll back federal drinking water limits
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Former girlfriend cross-examined in Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial
May 15 (UPI) -- Former longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura faced cross-examination from Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorneys during court proceedings on Thursday.
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC chairman says agency will do more with less in 2026
May 15 (UPI) -- Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson said the agency will do more to promote economic activity and protect consumers than it did under the Biden administration.
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
May 15 (UPI) -- In a case making it easier to challenge police unreasonable force in court, the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously allowed the mother of a Houston man killed in a traffic stop to continue an excessive force court claim.
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'
May 15 (UPI) -- During an earnings call Thursday Walmart said it will be forced to raise prices soon even with the reduced tariffs on China as trade with the United States is negotiated.
200M at risk as severe storms, tornadoes threaten Central, Eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
200M at risk as severe storms, tornadoes threaten Central, Eastern U.S.
A series of severe thunderstorms packing high winds, hail and tornadoes will progress from the Great Lakes to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys through the end of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to federal obstruction charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to federal obstruction charges
May 15 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to her alleged interference with an ICE arrest.
Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship executive order
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship executive order
May 15 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will begin arguments Thursday before the Supreme Court to challenge the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees anyone born in the United States is granted citizenship.

Trending Stories

More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling

Follow Us