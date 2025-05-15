Trending
May 15, 2025 / 8:28 PM

Severe weather bears down on Midwest and Plains states with tornadoes and hail

By Mark Moran
A photo from the Mississippi Highway Patrol shows destruction and emergency services at the scene after tornadoes tore through the the state in 2023. Nineteen people were confirmed dead. EPA-EFE/Mississippi Highway Patrol
May 15 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the Midwest and Plains states is under a tornado watch and severe weather conditions are forecast to persist into next week, the National Weather service said Thursday.

The storms could prompt large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain. Tornadoes have already touched down in Wisconsin and Minnesota, where a twister damaged parts of a home and a grain bin in Swift County.

A dark and dominant cloud wall, which often presages a tornado, prompted officials to issue a tornado warning in downtown Minneapolis Thursday. The storms were moving West to East, and severe weather was threatening Chicago and Tennessee. Severe storms were expected in Nashville.

The Chicago metro area and northwest Indiana were under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. CDT., and the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a wider portion of the region.

Dangerous storms are likely to drop gold ball-sized hail and whip Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville and St. Louis with 75 mph winds which could down trees and power lines Thursday into Friday. The severe weather threat extends to the common border between Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

