U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 6:08 PM

On West Coast, protesters rally to show support for birthright citizenship

By Mike Heuer
Demonstrators march from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 3 | Demonstrators march from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

May 15 (UPI) -- Protesters supported birthright citizenship at the San Jose, Calif., U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices on Thursday.

The Solidarity and Unity Network of San Jose organized the one-hour protest event on the same day the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for and against President Donald Trump's executive order banning birthright citizenship.

The protest began at 11 a.m. PDT outside the USCIS office in San Jose and concluded with a march to the ICE office at 11:30 a.m.

The event started with a press conference that denounced "Trump's immigration policies, the brutal tactics of ICE and oral arguments ... to end birthright citizenship."

The protesters demanded respect for immigrants and support for immigration reform.

They also wanted deportations and efforts to end automatic birthright citizenship stopped.

An event flyer said the event organizers "are fighting Trump" while "working for a better economic and political system."

"Resist Trump & build a new system," the event flyer states.

