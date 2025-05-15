Trending
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse

By Darryl Coote
Brenda Spencer, 38, (L) and Branndon Mosley, 41, have been arrested and charged for allegedly confining and abusing at least one of their daughters for some seven years. Photo courtesy of Camden County Prosecutor's Office/Release
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.

Circumstances of her escape were not made public, but authorities said the unidentified girl had fled her home Thursday and received assistance from a neighbor.

The girl told authorities that she had been physically, mentally and sexually abused by her parents since about 2018, when her mother removed her from school.

The girl's parents, Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, were arrested and charged Sunday with a slew of offenses, including kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint and assault with a deadly weapon. Mosley, the stepfather, faces additional charges of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child by sexual assault.

"This is the most abhorrent, heinous crime anyone could commit," Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said during a press conference Wednesday.

"You see criminals all over the country doing horrific, horrible acts, whether it's physical or sexual abuse. When it comes at the hands of a parent to a child, there's nothing worse."

Authorities said the 18-year-old girl told detectives that shortly after being removed from sixth grade at Spencer's discretion to be allegedly homeschooled, she was confined to live in a dog crate, where she lived for one year, before being chained up and forced to live in a padlocked bathroom, where she was let only only when family visited.

She was also forced, at times, to live in a bare room with just a bucket to use as a toilet, according to authorities who said she informed detectives that it was armed with an alarm system that would alert the defendants if she tried to leave.

She informed police that Mosley had sexually abused her and beat her with a belt.

MacAulay told reporters that the girl was "living in squalid, filthy conditions" alongside numerous animals, including large dogs and chinchillas.

During the press conference, it was also revealed that the girl's 13-year-old sister was also living in the same residence, though it was not stated if she was subjected to the same treatment, but that she, had also been removed from school years earlier at Spencer's discretion to be homeschooled.

In New Jersey, parents are only required to notify the school district of their intent to homeschool their children without requirements from the state's Department of Education to follow up or to confirm attendance or accreditation, MacAulay explained.

"Homeschooling may be the right choice for many families. Unfortunately, it can be used by others as a means to hide abuse," she said.

MacAulay said both girls were safe but did not elaborate on their conditions as they are minors and victims of abuse.

"As you can imagine, anyone who's been confined for a period of seven years, held in these conditions, living in squalid filth, is going to be damaged psychologically, physically, emotionally, mentally," she said.

"And as you can appreciate when it comes to cases involving child endangerment and child abuse and sexual assault, confidentiality to protect the victims is paramount."

Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins explained the several-day gap between the 18-year-old's escape and her parents' arrest was due to authorities not knowing the extent of the situation.

He said on Thursday when police were contacted, what the girl had described was "a domestic violence-type situation" and that "she did not want to disclose all this information.

"She did not disclose this information about being held to this level," he said.

An investigation was conducted Thursday following the girl's escape, but based on the information they had, their investigative authorities were limited.

"Without a corroborating victim, there's only so much we could do," he said. "We offered her services. We gave her some resources at that time. She was looking for homeless services."

On Saturday, the girl contacted authorities again, at which point they learned to what degree she was being held, Harkins said.

"This is one of the most despicable cases that I've ever run across," he said.

Spencer was described as unemployed, and Mosley worked as a train conductor with the SEPTA Regional Rail system.

Both defendants were being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending detention hearings.

