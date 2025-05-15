Suspected serial killer Glen Rogers executed in Florida

May 15 (UPI) -- A man convicted of murdering a woman in a Tampa Bay, Fla., motel room in 1995 was executed at 6:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Glen Rogers, 62, also was a suspected serial killer and died by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison near Starke, CBS News reported.

A Florida jury in 1997 convicted Rogers of murdering Tina Marie Cribbs, 34, whom he met in a Hillsborough bar and was the mother of two.

He stole Cribbs' car after killing her and fled Florida before being stopped in Kentucky following a car chase.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Rogers' death warrant on Tuesday after receiving a letter from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier that detailed several appeals that Rogers had filed but had been rejected over the past 20 years.

The Florida Supreme Court denied Rogers' last appeal in 2021 after Rogers claimed new evidence showed he endured sexual abuse as a child.

Rogers claimed he was sexually abused while an inmate at the Training Institute of Central Ohio, which was a now-closed juvenile detention facility.

He also claimed to have repressed the alleged sexual abuse until 2019, but the state's highest court rejected the argument and denied his appeal.

Rogers filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court after DeSantis signed his death warrant, but the nation's highest court denied his appeal.

Rogers' execution was the fifth in Florida so far in 2025.

He also was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in California for the strangulation death of Sandra Gallagher, who was a mother of three.

Rogers met Gallagher in a Van Nuys, Calif., bar and killed her a few weeks before killing Cribbs in Florida.

He also was linked to several other murders and once told police he had killed about 70 people, but Rogers later retracted that claim.

Most of his known or suspected victims were females in their 30s with red hair and petite builds.

Some suggested he might have killed Nicole Simpson Brown in 1995, but that claim was debunked.

Media often referred to Rogers as the "Casanova killer."