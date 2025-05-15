Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 11:24 AM

Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship executive order

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on birthright citizenship Thursday, stemming from a Trump executive order seeking to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship. File Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on birthright citizenship Thursday, stemming from a Trump executive order seeking to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship. File Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will begin arguments Thursday before the Supreme Court to challenge the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees that anyone born in the United States is granted citizenship.

The first sentence of the Amendment states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account Thursday morning, calling for restricted access to birthright citizenship.

"Birthright citizenship was not meant for people taking vacations to become permanent citizens of the United States of America, and bringing their families with them," Trump wrote.

Related

He also wrote that birthright citizenship has "nothing to do with illegal immigration for people wanting to scam our country, from all parts of the world, which they have done for many years," and that when it was made law "we didn't have people pouring into our country from all over South America, and the rest of the world."

The 14th Amendment was enacted after the Civil War, with the intention to reverse an earlier Supreme Court decision, the Dred Scott case, which had declared Black people could never be American citizens.

Trump targeted the 14th Amendment from the very start of his second term, as on Inauguration Day he put out an executive order that alleged the 14th Amendment "does not automatically extend to persons born in the United States" if the mother or father is not a U.S. citizen, or if the mother or father was only temporarily in the United States at the time of birth.

Three federal judges from Massachusetts, Maryland and Washington state have since ruled the order unconstitutional, and three separate appeals courts have rejected the request to unblock those orders as appeals against the decisions are ongoing.

This has led the Trump administration to bring its case to the Supreme Court on an emergency basis, but not to seek an outcome in regard to his executive order. Instead, the administration seeks to have the court review the decisions of the federal judges, whose rulings stand as nationwide judgements despite their judicatures being state-based.

In other words, while the Supreme Court may hear some mention of the legality of blanket birthright citizenship, it is more likely that the Trump legal team will aim at the national enforcement of a federal judge's decision, and if its own birthright policy can go into effect as cases in regard to birthright citizenship can proceed while under appeal.

A decision from the Court is expected to come down sometime between late June and early July.

Latest Headlines

Dick's Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker in $2.4 billion deal
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Dick's Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker in $2.4 billion deal
May 15 (UPI) -- Dick's Sporting goods said Thursday it plans to buy Foot Locker in a $2.4 billion deal.
April wholesale inflation falls 0.5%; biggest drop since 2020
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
April wholesale inflation falls 0.5%; biggest drop since 2020
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. April wholesale inflation measured by the Producer Price Index fell 0.5%, seasonally adjusted. That's the biggest drop since 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
May 15 (UPI) -- More than 1,200 Starbucks employees launched a strike this week as the company has enforced a new dress code.
Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association when it abruptly canceled millions in grants it awarded the organization.
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian Harvard University Medical School researcher held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since February has been arrested and charged with smuggling biological material into the United States.
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
For third straight day, Trump administration imposes Iran-related sanctions amid nuclear talks
May 14 (UPI) -- For a third straight day, the United States on Wednesday issued sanctions targeting Iran as the Trump administration attempts to negotiate a new nuclear arms deal with the Middle Eastern country.
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Transportation secretary budget testimony focuses on problems at Newark airport
May 14 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told House committee members about plans to reduce flights involving troubled Newark Liberty International Airport as he explained why his wife was put on a plane at another airport
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Health Secretary Kennedy spars with House, Senate panels over proposed 2026 budget
May 14 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended proposed 2026 budget reductions during separate House and Senate committee budget hearings on Wednesday.
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Senate Dems ask AG Bondi to investigate Musk-owned Starlink deals
May 14 (UPI) -- Several Senate Democrats want to know if the Trump administration is intervening on behalf of Elon Musk-owned Starlink to enable the global communications firm to land more deals with other nations.

Trending Stories

More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026

Follow Us