Trending
U.S. News
May 15, 2025 / 1:53 PM

Walmart CEO says chain will raise prices due to Trump tariffs that are 'still too high'

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
During an earnings call Thursday Walmart said it will be forced to raise prices soon even with the reduced tariffs on China as trade with the United States is negotiated. CEO Doug McMillon said during an earnings call that the Trump tariffs are still too high for Walmart to absorb. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/Wikimedia Commons
During an earnings call Thursday Walmart said it will be forced to raise prices soon even with the reduced tariffs on China as trade with the United States is negotiated. CEO Doug McMillon said during an earnings call that the Trump tariffs are still too high for Walmart to absorb. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/Wikimedia Commons

May 15 (UPI) -- During an earnings call Thursday, Walmart said it will be forced to raise prices soon even with the reduced tariffs on China as trade with the United States is negotiated.

Price increases will happen later this month.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during the call, "Even at the reduced levels, the higher tariffs will result in higher prices."

Walmart said the Trump administration higher tariffs on U.S. trading partners are working against efforts by Walmart to keep prices low.

Related

McMillion said Walmart operates on narrow retail margins.

During a CNBC interview, Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said, "We're wired for everyday low prices, but the magnitude of these increases is more than any retailer can absorb. It's more than any supplier can absorb. And so I'm concerned that the consumer is going to start seeing higher prices."

He said tariffs are still too high for Walmart to maintain low prices, so prices are going up toward the end of May and into June.

Walmart just missed the revenue projection for the fiscal first quarter, the first time it has missed quarterly revenue targets since February 2020 at the start of the COVID pandemic.

For the first time, though, Walmart's e-commerce sales showed profit with a sales increase of 21%.

Current Trump tariffs are 10% on nearly all imports plus specialized much-higher tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos.

China's tariffs have been lowered to 30% while negotiations on re-setting the trade with the United States continue.

Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu raised prices for U.S. customers in April, citing the higher tariffs.

They said in a statement the price increases imposed April 25 were "due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs."

According to the Federal Reserve, tariffs have already led to a 0.3% hike in prices this year.

Toy maker Mattel said last week it plans price increases because of the tariffs.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Supreme Court rules 9-0 to broaden the standard for suing police over unreasonable force
May 15 (UPI) -- In a case making it easier to challenge police unreasonable force in court, the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously allowed the mother of a Houston man killed in a traffic stop to continue an excessive force court claim.
200M at risk as severe storms, tornadoes threaten Central, Eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
200M at risk as severe storms, tornadoes threaten Central, Eastern U.S.
A series of severe thunderstorms packing high winds, hail and tornadoes will progress from the Great Lakes to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys through the end of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to federal obstruction charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to federal obstruction charges
May 15 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges related to her alleged interference with an ICE arrest.
Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship executive order
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship executive order
May 15 (UPI) -- The Trump administration will begin arguments Thursday before the Supreme Court to challenge the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees anyone born in the United States is granted citizenship.
Dick's Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker in $2.4 billion deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dick's Sporting Goods to buy Foot Locker in $2.4 billion deal
May 15 (UPI) -- Dick's Sporting goods said Thursday it plans to buy Foot Locker in a $2.4 billion deal.
April wholesale inflation falls 0.5%; biggest drop since 2020
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
April wholesale inflation falls 0.5%; biggest drop since 2020
May 15 (UPI) -- U.S. April wholesale inflation measured by the Producer Price Index fell 0.5%, seasonally adjusted. That's the biggest drop since 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
May 15 (UPI) -- More than 1,200 Starbucks employees launched a strike this week as the company has enforced a new dress code.
Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge rules Trump unconstitutionally retaliated against ABA by canceling grants
May 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration unconstitutionally retaliated against the American Bar Association when it abruptly canceled millions in grants it awarded the organization.
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in western New Jersey arrested and charged a mother and stepfather after their 18-year-old daughter whom they had chained up and locked in a dog create for years escaped their home last week.
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Russian Harvard researcher detained for months charged with smuggling
May 14 (UPI) -- A Russian Harvard University Medical School researcher held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since February has been arrested and charged with smuggling biological material into the United States.

Trending Stories

More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
More than 1,000 Starbucks employees strike as dress code goes into effect
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Mother, stepfather arrested after daughter escapes home after years of confinement, abuse
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Relying on teamwork, Naval Academy plebes conquer 75-year tradition
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Officials: 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes aboard cruise ship worth almost $60K
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026
Acting head of ICE clashes with Democrats, says agency funding assured through fiscal 2026

Follow Us